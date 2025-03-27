Rapidly growing housebuilder scores five stars from happy homeowners

Castle Green Homes has earned five stars for customer satisfaction

ON course to double the number of homes built in a year, Castle Green Homes has earned five stars for customer satisfaction.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder, with offices at St Asaph and Preston Brook was named amongst the industry elite by the HBF (Home Builders’ Federation) following its annual National New Homes Survey, the results of which were released today (March 27).

More than 97% of Castle Green homeowners, surveyed eight weeks after moving into their new property, said they would recommend the company to friends.

The survey is operated independently by the National House Building Council (NHBC) and Local Authority Building Control (LABC) and validated by Reading University.

The latest results cover the period from October 2023 to September 2024.

The score is even more impressive given the rapid growth of the business. In the current financial year (ending March 31, 2025) Castle Green is on course to build circa 600 homes – that’s double last year when it delivered 291 homes across eight outlets.

Castle Green’s head of customer care Peter Lewis said: “As a team, including all departments within the business, we’ve been focused not simply on increasing the number of homes we build and sell but on ensuring that as the business grows, we remain consistent in the quality of the homes and the service we provide. It’s testament to the dedication of the team that we’ve scored so highly in an independent customer satisfaction survey.”

As part of its commitment to customer service, Castle Green has partnered with an independent snagging company to provide pre-handover inspections of its new homes at critical stages. Snagsure inspectors provide detailed reports so any issues identified can be actioned by Castle Green before the home is handed over to the customer, helping reduce the potential for aftercare issues.

Homeowners were surveyed eight weeks after moving into their new property. They had 12 weeks to return their views on their homebuying experience, including the quality of their home, the service from the Castle Green team, and their completion time.

“Willow, which is a digital new homes assistant for our homeowners, is a fantastic tool that’s helped streamline processes and enhance the customer journey,” Peter added. “They can log into Willow to report any issues, including uploading pictures, and we can send instructions to contractors and technicians directly from the system.”

Steve Turner, executive director at the Home Builders Federation, said: “This year’s increased scores evidence the industry’s commitment to its customers, outperforming satisfaction levels achieved by most sectors. In the overwhelming majority of cases customers are happy with their builder and their new home. With hundreds of thousands of new homes being delivered every year, it is inevitable that in some cases there are some, usually minor, issues. What is absolutely key is that any issues that do arise are dealt with promptly and to the satisfaction of the customer. Industry is now achieving this in the vast majority of instances, and where they don't customers increasingly have access to an independent ombudsman who can adjudicate and provide redress.

“Achieving such high levels of customer satisfaction from the people best placed to rate your performance is a fantastic achievement for the industry. Such scores are the result of hard work and dedication across the home building workforce, from sites to the boardroom.”

Find out more about where Castle Green is building via https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk.