Rare opportunity to build your own home in Sampford Peverell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dreams of designing and building your own home could come true, with self-build plots of land available in Sampford Peverell.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rare opportunity to build your own home is being offered by Edenstone Homes. It has secured outline consent for three custom-built homes to be created as part of its development known as The Orchards on Higher Town. With work on the new neighbourhood progressing well, those parcels of land have now been released for sale.

Edenstone sales director Richard Morris said: “Many people romanticise about the idea of designing and building their own home but are unsure of where to start even finding suitable land or navigating the planning process. We’re offering to help make that dream a reality as we have three parcels of land available as part of The Orchards where people can build their own homes, subject to reserved matters approval of the final design, layout and landscaping, from Mid Devon District Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The self-build homes will need to follow an approved build palette, ensuring harmony with the surrounding homes and natural countryside.

Work at The Orchards in Sampford Peverell is progressing well, with self-build plots now released

Each of the plots are designed to include two off-road spaces and a single garage.

Access to foul and surface water drainage, electricity, water, and telecommunications will be provided with connection points at the private road boundary.

The self-build plots currently available include land at Plot 56, spanning 392m2 with a 104.33m² build zone area, priced at £200,000 and a larger parcel of land at Plot 57, offering a total plot area of 454m2 with a build zone area of 104.33m² for £215,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These self-build plots enjoy a prime position on the edge of the new community, overlooking maintained open space,” Richard added.

1. A street scene of new homes at The Orchards, Sampford Peverell, where self-build plots are now available

“Those who build their own homes will have access to the new facilities we’re creating including a village square and green, with a children’s play area, community gardens, orchard and allotments.”

Along with the self-build plots, Edenstone is also building and selling a rage of high quality, energy efficient new homes.

The Orchards also offers a rare chance to own a new build bungalow, with a three-bedroom detached Budleigh available from £549,995. There’s also a good choice of four and five-bedroom detached two-storey homes including some that are ready to move into. Subject to build stage, buyers will have the opportunity to personalise their property before moving in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes at The Orchards have attracted a mix of local purchasers and those moving from the wider Devon area keen to live in a picturesque village setting. The area benefits strong transport links via M5, A361 and Tiverton Parkway train station, making Taunton, Exeter, Tiverton, Barnstaple and Bristol all easily accessible, plus good local amenities including schools and a pub, with the seaside and national parks offering opportunities to explore the outdoors.

The sales centre and show home at The Orchards are Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5pm. For more information about the development see the website.