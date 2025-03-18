Rate reducer mortgage scheme secures dream move for Jacobs family

Kim and Arran Jacobs were able to purchase a four-bedroom home at Miller Homes' Oakley Grange development

A leading mortgage product has enabled a family of five to move into their brand new four-bedroom home within a matter of weeks at a new build housing development in Oakley.

Arran and Kim Jacobs, along with their three children, have recently completed a dream move to the Oakley Grange development, off Station Road in the village, built by national housebuilder Miller Homes.

The couple were able to take advantage of Own New’s industry-leading Rate Reducer mortgage scheme to secure their move to a much larger home than they would otherwise have thought was achievable to purchase.

Own New provide customers with the opportunity to own 100 per cent of their home through a typical mortgage product, working behind the scenes with its approved brokers and lenders to achieve an initial reduced rate on mortgage repayments.

Arran, 38, said: “We have lived in Oakley for around 18 months since moving from London, but were previously renting in the village. We wanted to buy our own home, so decided to visit Miller Homes at their Oakley Grange development.

“Ollie in the sales team took us to see one of the four-bedroom homes on the site which was being built, and when we realised there was one we could move into quickly, we reserved it immediately. After just another five weeks, we were in!”

The Jacobs secured their Rate Reducer mortgage through Sphere Financial Services Ltd, and were delighted to realise they could afford the mortgage repayments on a larger, brand new four-bedroom home.

The family had previously only looked at resale four-bedroom homes in the Oakley village, assuming that would be at the very top end of their budget, but the mortgage product offered to them by Halifax fit their criteria perfectly.

Arran said: “We had looked at four-bedroom resale homes in Oakley before visiting Miller Homes. But when we saw the new build, we totally fell in love with it and thought, why not?

“Ollie put us in touch with Ross at Sphere Financial Services and thanks to the Rate Reducer scheme, we were able to afford our new four-bedroom home.”

The couple purchased a four-bedroom Bingham house type at Oakley Grange, which provides four spacious bedrooms for all the family, plus additional space to work from home.

Miller Homes is building a development of 110 new homes at Oakley Grange, on land formerly occupied by horse paddocks. A mix of two to five-bedroom homes are being built by the developer, with a range of three and four-bedroom homes currently available for purchase, with prices starting from £500,000.

Kim, 37, said: “It’s a really lovely community here. The village is lovely, and when you walk down the street everyone will stop and say hello. Our children are settled in the schools here, which are also great.

“Paige, our eldest daughter (17), loves shopping and driving everywhere, which is ideal as we are so close to Basingstoke as well. It’s amazing how close you are to town, but living here feels very much out of the hustle and bustle.”

To find out more about Own New Rate Reducer, visit https://ownnew.co.uk/. For more information on mortgage advice visit https://www.spherefs.co.uk/. Or, to see the homes available for purchase at Oakley Grange, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/south-east/oakley-grange-oakley.aspx.