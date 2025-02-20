Real estate trends: What’s in store for the luxury property market in 2025

Yasmin Ulhaq, founder of Glenfield Property Management

With London’s luxury property market ever evolving, and the continuous emergence of new technologies for the home showing no signs of slowing down, it’s clear that 2025 is going to be a year that priorities shift in terms of what buyers want to see in their homes.

Here Yasmin Ulhaq, Founder & Director of luxury property and lifestyle management firm, Glenfield Property Management, shares insight on the new, emerging trends that are making their way across central London’s prime and super-prime property markets.

Wellness technology: The new standard for luxury homes

When it comes to luxury living, it’s no longer about aesthetics and prime locations - buyers are now placing more of a priority on technology that supports their wellbeing.

The UK’s wellness industry is one of the biggest in Europe, valued at more than $223 billion*, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals are investing more and more in technologically-advanced, niche features in order to help support their physical and mental wellness at home.

Some are spending hundreds of thousands of pounds to integrate state-of-the-art innovation into their properties, including cryogenic chambers, customised ‘experiential’ saunas and even whole house purification systems that can be controlled by the click of an app.

Marylebone: London’s New Super-Prime Spotlight

For decades, Mayfair has ruled as London’s ultimate address – but the tides are turning and Marylebone is stealing the spotlight thanks to its historic charm, world-class elegance and the surge of ultra-luxury developments, including The Bryanston and Regent’s Crescent.

Boasting a chic village feel, independent boutiques and a buzzing restaurant scene, Marylebone offers a refreshing alternative to the glitz of Mayfair.

For those seeking value, renovation projects in Marylebone remain an exciting opportunity. These properties offer excellent return-on-investment potential, while the area’s new super-prime, ultra-luxury developments are driving prices up locally!

The Renovation Revolution!

Increasing numbers of luxury property investors are embracing major refurbishment projects, especially those over £10 million. With the price gap widening between fully-renovated properties and those needing work, high-net-worth buyers are taking advantage of;

Lower acquisition costs for unmodernised homes

The ability to create bespoke, high-value residences

The increasing demand for newly refurbished rental properties

While investors with a budget under £10 million typically prefer homes that are ready to move into, more wealthy individuals are becoming more open to purchasing homes that require work, no matter how major and regardless of planning approval. This trend highlights an exciting opportunity for investors and end-users alike to create bespoke dream homes in London’s most coveted postcodes.

