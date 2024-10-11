Redrow launches new homes at development in Suffolk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National housebuilder Redrow has launched a range of new, highly energy efficient homes across its development at The Parklands at Great Wilsey Park, in Suffolk.

42 new homes, featuring eco electric amenities have been released at in Suffolk.

The latest phase at The Parklands at Great Wilsey Park is one of Redrow’s most popular Suffolk developments, features a collection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection.

The development itself is set in the Suffolk countryside, perfect for those who are looking for a serene place to call home. Close by is the town of Haverhill, offering great local schools, local markets and other amenities including a cinema, suited well to those with families with children who are keen to have ample amounts of green open space but also access to enjoy fun days out together on weekends.

For more information on The Parklands at Great Wilsey Park or any of the homes Redrow is building across Suffolk, please visit www.redrow.co.uk//the-parklands-at-great-wilsey-park