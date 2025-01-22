Reducing Energy Bills: Quick ways to big savings as temperatures drop

Heating control

Annual gas and electricity bills for a typical household are expected to go up to £1,738 per year as the latest energy price cap takes effect, with analysts predicting they will rise by a further 3% in April.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits are looking for ways to cut costs as online searches for “how to reduce energy bills” peaked in January 2025.

To help people in the UK navigate challenges faced by rising energy bills, Paul Stringer, Director at independent finance broker Norton Finance, recommends seven hacks that cost £10 or less for anyone looking to reduce heating costs this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Seal cracks in walls – Expanding foam can fill in gaps around external pipes and help avoid cold air getting into your house. This will also stop the escape of any heat. Silicone sealant is also an effective alternative for smaller gaps like those found around wiring and a cartridge of all-weather silicone sealant costs less than £10.

Cost: Under £10

Potential saving: £20

2. Dimmer switches – Installing dimmer switches can save 20% on lighting bills, depending on the type of bulb and switch usage. These can be installed manually for under £7 or by an electrician. Using dimmer switches throughout the average home could save £21.70 on electricity bills per month.

Cost: £6.29

Potential saving: £21.70 per month

3. Shower smarter – Water-saving shower heads are widely available for under £10, and switching can save up to £76.91 per year. Here’s how the numbers work: Showers cost £256.36 annually on average for a family of four. Changing a showerhead to a more efficient £8.99 water-saving showerhead[8] could result in up to 30% less water used per shower. Shower flow regulators are also an option to reduce the amount of water used.

Cost: £8.99

Potential saving: £76.91 per year

4. Draught excluders for doors and windows are available from £7 and can make savings up to £45 a year. Gaps between doors or windows and their frames are a common cause of lost heat so plugging these gaps with draught excluders can help retain the warmth. To test if there is a draught, shut each door or window on a sheet of paper. If the paper can be pulled out without tearing, then there is heat loss occurring. Preventing heat loss through draughts around doors and windows as well as cracks in walls, could save over £45 per year.

Cost: £7

Potential saving: £45 per year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Radiator reflector sheets – Half the heat produced by radiators goes into the walls behind them. Rather than turning up radiators, increase their effectiveness by installing reflective strips behind them. Costing around £8 per roll, reflective sheets have been shown to improve efficiency by up to 20%, which could bring a saving of £323[12].

Cost: £8

Potential saving: £323 per year

6. Low-energy lightbulbs – Making the switch to low-energy light bulbs is a clear way to save money without needing to spend big first. Depending on the type of bulb that you are switching from, the Energy Savings Trust advises that this could save up to £6 per bulb per year. The average UK home has 67 lightbulbs, so saving as much as £155 per year is possible if bulbs are changed from the least to the most efficient style.

Cost: £3.70 (per bulb)

Potential saving: £6 (per bulb)

7. Pipe insulation – Insulating hot water pipes helps retain heat in a home, so there isn’t a long wait for hot water, and it won’t lose warmth while it travels. Foam pipe insulation sleeves are inexpensive and can be cut to size for easy installation, equalling a saving of £40 a year.

Cost: £5

Potential saving: £40 per year

For more information on energy-saving home improvements that can be made to reduce energy costs, visit Norton Finance’s website.