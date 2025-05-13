Renting a Property With Issues? Here's What To Do

The landlord has a responsibility to fix any repairs in a rented property due to wear and tear. Failing to do do so could be breaking the landlord agreement.

Renting a home should be straightforward—but for many tenants in the UK, it can involve more stress than expected. From broken heating to pest problems, housing issues can quickly affect comfort and safety.

While not every issue is serious, landlords have legal duties to keep properties in a liveable condition. Knowing your rights and how to take action is essential when problems arise.

What Problems Do Tenants Commonly Face?

Some of the most common rental issues include damp and mould, leaks, faulty boilers, broken heating, and electrical faults. In some cases, properties may even suffer from pest infestations or structural problems. These issues can cause distress and, if left unresolved, may affect your health and safety.

A recent study revealed that 40% of UK renters have experienced delays in getting essential repairs completed. This shows how widespread the problem is and highlights the need for better support and stronger landlord accountability.

Who Should Carry Out Repairs On a Rented Property?

In most cases, it is the landlord’s responsibility to handle major repairs. This includes maintaining the structure of the property, such as the roof, walls, and windows, as well as essential services like heating, plumbing, and electrics. Tenants should report any issues in writing as soon as they notice them—email is often best, as it provides a clear record.

However, not all maintenance falls to the landlord. Minor wear and tear, cosmetic damage, and some appliance upkeep might be down to the tenant. The tenancy agreement will usually outline who is responsible for what, so it’s worth reviewing it carefully if you're unsure.

What Can Tenants Do if Repairs Are Ignored?

If your landlord doesn't respond or complete repairs within a reasonable timeframe, you can take further steps. Start by keeping records—save all emails, take photos of the issue, and note dates of communication. This evidence can help if the situation escalates.

If informal requests do not work, contact your local council. They have powers to inspect the property and can issue improvement notices ordering landlords to carry out repairs. In serious cases, councils can even fine landlords who fail to meet legal housing standards.

Recent data shows a 15% rise in complaintsabout poor rental conditions, suggesting more tenants are taking action when their concerns are ignored.

It is possible to make a housing disrepair claim through a solicitor, explains Claims Bible. There are professional solicitors who can act on your behalf and through legal measures and via the council can help you receive compensation for any tenancy disrepair issues and repairs.

Where Can Renters Get Help?

You don’t have to face housing problems alone. There are organisations offering free, impartial advice for renters in difficult situations. Shelter, Citizens Advice, and local tenant advocacy groups can all help you understand your rights and take the next steps.

For legal guidance, especially in more serious disputes, services like Legal Aid may be available if you meet certain criteria. Taking action can seem daunting, but knowing there’s support available makes all the difference.

Renting a home should never mean putting up with unsafe or unhealthy conditions. If you're experiencing problems, don’t wait—get informed, take action, and seek help when needed.