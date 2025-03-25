Revamp your Rental: 6 simple, landlord-approved upgrades

Woman sitting on couch in an apartment.

Renting a home doesn’t mean you have to live with outdated décor. With the cost of living crisis continuing to put financial strain on renters, many are looking for affordable ways to refresh their homes without risking their security deposit, something they simply can’t afford to lose.

Whilst permanent changes are off-limits, there are plenty of stylish, reversible updates that can make your space feel like home, without breaking the bank.

DIY expert Glen Peskett of Saxton Blades shares six creative and damage-free ways to personalise your rental and make it feel truly yours.

1. Elevate Your Windows

“Windows are one of the easiest areas to personalise in a rental.”

“Swapping out dull, standard curtains for something more eye-catching - whether it’s bold patterns, light sheer fabrics, or blackout drapes - instantly adds personality. If you want to get even more creative, try temporary window decals or use decorative curtain rods that match your aesthetic. And if you have limited windows, hanging plants can bring in a natural, vibrant feel without taking up space. The best part? All of these changes can be reversed in minutes when you move out.”

2. Light Up Your Space

“Lighting is a game-changer when it comes to atmosphere. A simple switch in bulb temperature can completely alter the mood of a room. If you’re after a warm and cosy feel opt for soft yellow lighting, whilst cooler tones give a modern, clean aesthetic. But don’t stop at bulbs - swapping out a basic lampshade or pendant light for something stylish can make a huge difference. If you want a statement piece, try a stained-glass bulb that casts colourful patterns across the walls. It’s an easy way to create ambience without any permanent changes.”

3. Transform Your Floors

“Flooring is often overlooked, but it makes a huge impact. Many rental properties come with tired, outdated floors that don’t reflect your style, but it's an easy fix. Layering rugs or using removable carpet tiles can hide imperfections and add warmth to the space. Opt for area rugs in vibrant colours or neutral tones depending on your aesthetic. Just make sure to use a non-slip rug pad to keep them in place and avoid any accidents.”

4. Stick-On Style

“If you’re looking for a high-impact transformation without any commitment, peel-and-stick solutions are your best friend. There are so many options out there. From temporary wallpaper to adhesive splashback tiles and even removable floor stickers. Whether you prefer sleek and modern or bold and artistic, these solutions let you experiment with different styles without the fear of damaging the walls or tiles underneath. Plus, they’re easy to install and remove when it’s time to move out.”

5. Bring Nature Indoors

“A touch of greenery can instantly breathe life into a space. Plants aren’t just decorative - they improve air quality, boost your mood, and even enhance productivity. If you’re short on space, hanging planters or vertical plant stands are a great option. For those who struggle with plant care, low-maintenance choices like snake plants, pothos, or succulents can give you all the benefits without the upkeep.”

6. Declutter for a Fresh Look

“Never underestimate the power of decluttering. A well-organised space not only looks better but feels more spacious and inviting. Start by clearing out items you no longer use. This will free up space for decorative elements that truly reflect your style. Use smart storage solutions like decorative baskets, floating shelves, or multi-functional furniture to keep everything tidy. A clutter-free home makes every design choice stand out and allows you to fully enjoy your space.”

Transforming a rental into a stylish, comfortable space doesn’t have to mean breaking the rules. With these renter-friendly décor tips from Glen Peskett, you can make your home feel truly yours - without risking your deposit.