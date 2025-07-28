Revealed: Brits biggest lawn care struggles

Lawn woes - New research from Pelsis Doff reveals Brits' biggest lawn care struggles

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new nationwide survey by Pelsis Doff, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of garden care products, has uncovered how Brits really feel when it comes to looking after their lawns.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the survey of 2,000 people who have a garden with a lawn they care for, a whopping 89 per cent said the appearance of their lawn is important to them, proving the UK to be a lawn-loving nation.

But while most Brits love the look of a lush, green lawn, many lack confidence in maintaining theirs or feel unhappy with how it looks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in seven Brits (15 per cent) admitted they have no confidence in their lawn care ability, while four in 10 (43 per cent) confessed to being envious of their neighbour’s lawn, suggesting Brits need to improve their lawn life!

Biggest lawn care woes

The survey revealed that Brits face many of the same recurring frustrations when it comes to lawn care.

Weeds topped the list as the number one challenge, with half of respondents (50 per cent) naming them as their biggest problem.

This was followed by moss/thatch (27 per cent) and dry patches (22 per cent), both of which can seriously impact the health and appearance of a lawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pelsis Doff’s technical training manager, Jane Fairlie, shares three simple solutions to the nation’s most common lawn woes:

Weeds: “Weeds thrive in thin, patchy lawns. A ready-to-use lawn weedkiller targets broadleaf weeds without harming your grass, then follow up with regular feeding to encourage thick, healthy growth.”

“Weeds thrive in thin, patchy lawns. A ready-to-use lawn weedkiller targets broadleaf weeds without harming your grass, then follow up with regular feeding to encourage thick, healthy growth.” Moss/thatch: “Moss might look lush, but it blocks nutrients from reaching grass roots. Rake it out manually or use a moss control product to dry it out and nourish the lawn”

“Moss might look lush, but it blocks nutrients from reaching grass roots. Rake it out manually or use a moss control product to dry it out and nourish the lawn” Dry patches: “These can be caused by underwatering, compacted soil or poor drainage. Aerating the soil and applying a lawn feed will rehydrate and help restore healthy green growth.”

Pets also play a part in the nation’s patchy lawns problems with 20 per cent of respondents said their grass suffers damage from animals - whether through digging, wear and tear or being used as a toilet.

And it’s not just physical problems causing lawn care stress. Nearly one in five (19 per cent) say they don’t have enough time to maintain their lawn and 12 per cent admit they simply don’t know how to look after it properly.

Weathering the elements

It’s no surprise that British weather adds another layer of complexity to our lawn care efforts. The survey found that over a third (35 per cent) of respondents change their lawn care routine depending on the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three in 10 respondents also said the unpredictable British climate makes it difficult to keep grass healthy, with heavy rain, prolonged dry spells and sudden seasonal changes being a barrier to success.

Jane Fairlie adds: “Lawn care doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. With the right knowledge and tools at your disposal, anyone can achieve a healthier, greener lawn.

“At Pelsis Doff, we offer a range of easy-to-use lawn care products designed to help tackle common problems like weeds, moss and dry patches - so you can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying your garden.”

For more information on Pelsis Doff, visit www.doff.co.uk