Ring research reveals Brits obsession with deliveries
Ring commissioned the research of 2,000 participants to coincide with the UK launch of Smart Video Search, a feature that transforms how customers find important moments captured by their devices. Users can simply type phrases such as "package delivery" or "person at door" in the Ring app to instantly locate relevant footage without scrolling through hours of recordings.
While almost half (45%) of people said that receiving a package boosts their mood, nearly a quarter (25%) called missed deliveries one of their biggest pet peeves. Deliveries that customers are the most worried about going missing like electronics (31%), gifts from friends and family (19%), and clothing (17%) can be safeguarded with the new feature by eliminating any guesswork as to the parcel’s doorstop journey.
Beyond deliveries, Smart Video Search can also be used to quickly spot unexpected moments, such as identifying which critter was responsible if your package goes walkabout. An unexpectedly large 19% of respondents reported they've experienced an animal pinching their parcel, with dogs (9%) and cats (6%) topping the list of furry culprits.
Laurent Brisedoux, Head of R&D at Ring said:“Our research confirms what many Brits know all too well —the 'Sorry we missed you' card is one of modern life's frustrations. Smart Video Search solves this by letting users instantly locate the exact moment their package arrived, whether left with a neighbour or tucked behind the garden gate. This technology isn't just about finding parcels; it's about giving people peace of mind and precious time back in their day.”
Powered by Ring IQ, Smart Video Search combines cutting-edge AI and in-house expertise, using Visual Language Modelling (VLM) to match text to images seamlessly. Customers now have a smarter, faster way to find the moments that matter most, ensuring they never miss a delivery - or a mischievous pet in action - again.
Smart Video Search works with all Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras and is rolling out to all UK customers subscribed to a Ring Home Premium plan today. At £15.99 per month or £159.99 per year, Ring Home Premium includes additional features like 24/7 Recording, Doorbell Calls and Video Preview Alerts.