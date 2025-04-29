Rinse (aid) and repeat: The secret to gleaming dishes

Hisense dishwasher

- Leading appliance brand reveals the essentials for spotless dishes and a longer-lasting dishwasher

The average UK household runs their dishwasher multiple times a week, so it’s easy to assume that your trusty detergent tablet is doing all the heavy lifting.

But if you’ve ever pulled out cloudy glassware, streaky plates or noticed your dishwasher smelling a little off, it might be time to look beyond the basics of the simple tablet and rethink your rinse aid and salt habits.

According to Chloe Blanchfield, Product Marketing Manager at Hisense UK: “As a general rule, checking and refilling rinse aid and salt monthly can help keep your dishwasher running efficiently, extend its lifespan, and ensure every cycle ends with sparkling clean, streak-free dishes.”

In hard water areas especially, rinse aid and dishwasher salt are essential for keeping your machine working efficiently. Hard water contains higher levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium, which can lead to limescale buildup inside the machine and on your dishes. Over time, this affects performance, increases energy consumption, and shortens the appliance’s lifespan.

Dishwasher salt plays a vital role by softening hard water, allowing the detergent to work effectively and protecting the internal components from limescale. It’s best to check and top it up monthly (or whenever your machine’s indicator light comes on) to ensure optimal results.

Rinse aid on the other hand, is all about that flawless finish. It helps water run off dishes more easily, improving drying performance and preventing spots and streaks, particularly on glassware. While some tablets contain rinse aid, it’s not always enough. If you’re seeing water stains, you might not be using enough, while rainbow streaks are a sign you may be using too much. Most machines allow you to adjust these settings manually.

For even smarter and efficient solution, Chloe says: “With the Hisense ConnectLife app, you can not only monitor rinse aid levels remotely, but also receive alerts when it's time to refill so you’re never caught off guard by spots or streaks. Plus, the app can help you fine-tune settings based on your dishwashing habits for that perfect, sparkling finish every time.”

If the dishwasher asking for salt too quickly, it could point to a technical issue like a faulty solenoid valve or incorrect water hardness settings. These can lead to excess salt in the machine and poor cleaning results – a common issue that’s often overlooked.

For those looking to upgrade to a more efficient model, the Hisense HV673A60UK dishwasher is designed with both performance and sustainability in mind. With an energy efficiency class A rating, it offers powerful cleaning while minimising energy consumption, especially important in hard water areas. Features such as the 15-minute quick wash cycle and spacious, ergonomic interior makes it easy to stack efficiently, reducing the number of cycles needed. Paired with the right use of rinse aid and salt, this model ensures spotless results and helps prolong the life of both your appliance and your dishes.

