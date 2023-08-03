The beautiful four-bedroom house, once belonging to a legendary rock star, is now on the market - take a look inside

The former home of rock star Dave Hill in one of the most prestigious areas of Solihull is up for sale.

Hill, the legendary guitarist of Slade, previously owned the property at 37 Brueton Avenue.

The four-bedroomed, detached house neighbours Solihull Preparatory School on the old Saint Martin’s campus, a 20-acre site in the grounds of the historical Malvern Hall.

Elaine Birkley, a member of the team at DM & Co estate agents, explained how Dave Hill moved into the house in 1973, as featured in a special TV news report at the time. The house is now on the market for £1,500,000.

Ms Birkley said: “We are so excited to be marketing this remarkable property that was once made famous by media coverage when what was then a very young Dave Hill bought it and moved in.

“The house lies within an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds which were once featured on BBC Gardeners’ World. But rock star heritage and TV fame aside, this characterful property is just such an extraordinary find in Solihull’s highly sought-after green avenues.

“What we have is an expansive, four-bedroomed detached house with charming features throughout that make it ideal for buyers yearning to customise their perfect family home.”

Ms Birkley added: “This is already a wonderful property, and the potential for modernisation or complete redevelopment, subject to planning consent, simply adds to its allure.

“We expect the demand to be high, and so to truly appreciate the charm and promise of 37 Brueton Avenue we recommend early viewing.”

So, let’s take a look inside Mr Hill’s former home.

1 . 37 Brueton Avenue Photo: ASAP PR photos

2 . A gated driveway and enclosed porch lead into a spacious hallway

3 . The sitting room that itself leads to a gorgeous lounge

4 . The house has four spacious double bedrooms, two with their own ensuite facilities and a separate family bathroom, plus an additional shower room