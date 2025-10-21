Salford sees UK's biggest increase in house prices

Wooden house beside bronze coins

Salford in The North West has had the UK's biggest increase in average house price in the past 10 years, new analysis of the latest Land Registry figures has revealed.

The study by finance broker Clifton Private Finance found that the average price of a house in the local authority in May 2025 was £225,790 , compared to £112,914 in May 2015, representing a 99.97% increase.

In second place was Manchester, where the average house price has jumped by 95.69% in comparison to 10 years ago. The average in May 2015 was £131,114, while in May 2025 it stood at £256,579.

Oldham has seen the third highest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years, with 92.25%. In May 2025, the average cost of a home stood at £204,063, whereas 10 years ago, house hunters could expect to pay £106,146.

The fourth biggest increase came in Causeway CoastandGlens, where the average house price was £107,197 10 years ago, and has risen by 88.33% to stand at £201,884.

Out of the 359 local authorities in the UK, 356 saw prices increase compared to 10 years ago, while the average price fell in 3. The biggest drop came in City of Aberdeen, which fell from £209,602 to £142,938 - a decrease of 31.81%.

Across the UK, the average house price in May 2015 was £179,917, while the latest figures stand at £268,652 - an increase of 49.32%

Comparing the 12 regions of the UK, the North West has seen the biggest increase in average house price over the past 10 years - 61.19% - going from £129,973 in May 2015, to £209,498 in May 2025.

Wales is second for climbing house prices, showing a 60.91% increase, with the average price rising from £130,243 to £209,580.

The East Midlands' average house price has gone from £151,863, to £242,052 - an increase of 59.39%.

All of the 11 regions in the UK saw average house prices increase since May 2015. London saw the smallest increase, where the average price rose from £445,154 to £565,637 - an increase of 27.07%.

Sam Hodgson, Finance Expert at Clifton Private Finance commented, “On average, UK house prices have risen by 25.98% since May 2020. This research highlights the areas seeing the highest increase as the nation enters the second half of the year. For instance, the North West has taken the top spot, beating traditionally expensive areas such as London and the South East. By examining these figures, property owners and prospective buyers can confidently understand real estate in 2025.”

All data compiled from the Land Registry's House Price Index: May 2025.