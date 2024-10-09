Second house viewing: Taking a builder can save you thousands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Buying a house is a big decision, and can be a very stressful process. From making an offer, to encountering unexpected challenges, there are many areas that require careful consideration before parting with hundreds of thousands of pounds or taking on the responsibility of a mortgage.

While it may sound unusual, an expert is now advising that taking a builder with you for a second or third viewing can be a highly effective way to save money and take some stress out of the house-buying process. Using a builder’s expertise when looking at a potential new home could, potentially, save you not just money but a lot of heartache.

An expert from MyBuilder.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, advises anyone who is seriously contemplating a house move to contact a builder and ask for pre-purchase advice. It takes just an hour of a builder’s time (depending on the size of the property and the amount of work needed) and should cost no more than £200.

Taking a builder to a second house viewing can save you hundreds, or maybe thousands of pounds!

A builder can help you calculate the cost of any potential renovations you might want to make, which can help inform the amount you may need to spend on the house - and may even change the amount you wish to offer for the property. This is essential as once an offer is accepted, it’s hard to negotiate should you realise your costings have been optimistic.

A builder may also be able to identify any serious issues before you get to the point of survey, saving you hundreds of pounds should the problem prevent you from proceeding with the purchase.

Andy Simms, a construction expert from MyBuilder.com, said: “Buying a house is probably the most important and expensive financial decision most of us make.

“Whatever the condition of the property - from new build to character building - it’s always wise to seek the view of a builder. They can see the property from a completely objective point of view, help you calculate the expense of any work you may need or want to do, and check for any worrying cracks or other construction issues.

“While this cannot - and should not - replace a full survey should you proceed with the purchase, it can help you make a fully informed offer, and save you any nasty shocks down the line. While a survey is necessary for a purchase, it often only points out potential issues. A good builder with comprehensive knowledge can give you more information on what’s an issue, including a cost to rectify it. It may also raise issues that mean you decide against making an offer, saving you time and stress.”

A builder may be able to offer you advice on various important factors, including:

Project cost estimation

Most of us plan to make changes to our new homes, regardless of the state they are in. From an all over paint job, to a new bathroom or kitchen, to extensions or demolition, a builder would be able to give you an approximate idea of the costs involved. While these will be general, vary geographically and by tradesperson, it can be helpful in giving you a ballpark figure to take into account what you need to spend to make a property your ideal home.

Structural issues

While some issues may be obvious, others are much more subtle. A builder will be able to point out any warning signs of a problem, such as cracks which could indicate subsidence. Subsidence cracks may present differently to less worrying types, and being alerted to such an issue could save you thousands of pounds.

Roof concerns

A roof in need of repair can cost a large amount of money, and a builder should be able to give you a quick assessment of how it’s looking. This is particularly important in older houses, where the ageing roof may be in need of repair.

Damp problems

British weather means that many homes suffer with damp - but a serious issue with it can cost thousands of pounds to fix. While an in depth survey will give a more complete picture, a builder will be able to inform you of the likelihood of damp problems in the property you are viewing, and a cost to fix it.

Foundations

A property’s foundations, and the area around it, is vital to the safety and longevity of the house. A builder will be able to take a quick look and highlight any concerns, such as exposed foundations stones, quality of the land around the property, and proximity of any potentially damaging environments, such as trees. Serious issues here could cost thousands of pounds.

Potential plans

Builders - especially those local to the area that the property is located in - can have a good idea of what is possible in terms of building regulations and planning permission. While tradespeople are not always experts on building regulations, many can give a strong opinion of what is most likely possible. This can help you avoid purchasing a property that is highly unlikely to be turned into the home you were planning, therefore saving your time and money - potentially tens of thousands of pounds.