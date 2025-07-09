Security expert reveals 5 essential tips to keep your home safe this summer

Credit: Unsplash

A security specialist has shared tips to help protect homes during vacation season, with data revealing that the summer months see the highest break-in rates all year.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study by experts at ccprotectiondogs.com analyzed FBI crime data and revealed that 34 states experience their highest residential burglary rates in June, July, and August.

To help people across the country protect their homes when vacationing this year, President and CEO of ccprotectiondogs.com, Perry Ahlgrimm, has revealed extra steps homeowners can take to help secure their properties and deter break-ins when away.

#1 Use timer-activated lights and appliances

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burglars often look for obvious signs that nobody's home, so creating the impression of occupancy is your first line of defense.

The security expert pointed out that many break-ins occur between 10 am and 3 pm when most neighborhoods are quiet and empty, as people are more likely to be away from home.

Ahlgrimm stressed the value of making it seem as though your house isn't empty, whether this be day-to-day when going to work, or away for longer on vacation.

With advances in technology, this can be possible wherever you are in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahlgrimm commented: “Random light patterns throughout your house suggest that someone is home, much more effectively than leaving lights on continuously.

"To help create the illusion of someone at home, smart plugs can be programmed to turn on TVs or radios at different times.

“These can create noise and light patterns that mimic normal household activities, reducing the chances of your home becoming a target.”

#2 Install smart security systems

In a bid to help keep an eye on your home, no matter where you are, Ahlgrimm explained, "Modern security systems connected to your smartphone allow you to monitor your home from anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many include motion-activated cameras that send alerts when movement is detected, giving you time to contact authorities if needed."

He also noted that visible security cameras also serve as strong deterrents, with many would-be thieves avoiding homes with obvious surveillance equipment.

"Security systems with audible alarms scare off most intruders within seconds of triggering, and the combination of noise and the knowledge that police might be automatically notified can deter burglars from breaking in.”

#3 Maintain your yard

Ahlgrimm also warned, "An overgrown lawn or piled-up newspapers can highlight your home as a target and say, 'nobody's home' to potential thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To help minimize this risk, try to arrange for lawn care while you're gone and ask a trusted neighbor to collect mail and packages."

#4 Secure all entry points

Often, home intrusions involve minimal force, with thieves entering through unlocked doors or windows. So, Ahlgrimm urges residents, "Double-check every door and window lock before leaving.

"However, it is important to remember to pay special attention to sliding doors. This is because these can be vulnerable to simple lifting techniques unless properly secured with a bar or specialized lock."

He recommended upgrading to smart locks that can be monitored remotely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Smart locks allow you to check status from anywhere and grant temporary access to house sitters, friends or family members, without distributing physical keys," he added.

#5 Be careful with social media

Ahlgrimm warned that vacation announcements or real-time posts on social platforms can also alert potential burglars that a home will be vacant, and when.

To avoid this, Ahlgrimm urged vacationers, “Save your photos and stories from your trip to post after you return home.

"Although if you do choose to share your experience in real-time, make sure your accounts are private and limited to be viewed only by trusted connections.”

Summer is the peak time for burglary activity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home security experts examined data from the FBI Crime Data Explorer, analyzing monthly burglary patterns, which revealed the increased danger in the summer months.

July emerged as the riskiest time with 19 states recording their highest burglary rates during this summer month, when many homes sit empty during vacations. August saw peak criminal activity in 11 states, while May was found to have the highest rates in seven states. Winter months generally gave homeowners fewer worries, except in warmer southern regions where January saw surprising crime spikes.

Table: Most Common Month for Residential Burglaries by State

Month Number of States with Peak Activity States July 19 Alabama, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming August 11 Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Utah May 7 Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington January 5 Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nevada, South Carolina June 4 Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio October 3 Florida, Illinois, Nebraska September 1 Montana

Credit: https://ccprotectiondogs.com/