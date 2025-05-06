The exterior is a classic Cotswolds house, made from the local stone | Raffle House

Raffle House's brand new dream home prize giveaway has launched this month, which means we now have full details of its lavish interior. It's a six-bedroom Cotswold Stone luxury house in the market town of Stow on the Wold, one of the most desirable postcodes in The Cotswolds - and it's dripping with rural charm and character.

Ideal for spacious family living, its six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three reception rooms are spread across three floors, and the interior occupies almost 4,000 square feet altogether.

As well as its huge main layout, there is also a cellar, garden room, and a courtyard garden.

As an added bonus, anyone buying tickets in May will be entered into a draw to win a Range Rover Velar, a luxury SUV worth £55,000.

The Cotswold dream home has been teased throughout most of April, and only today, May 1st, has the floorplan and the full gallery of photographs been revealed.

It shows the house has some amazing period features, furnished in a traditional style, with all the furnishings being given away as part of the prize.

A small porch at the front of the house leads you into a long hall, off which are the huge dining room, a cosy sitting room, and a study. There's also a boot room, a downstairs toilet, and access to the outside.

Off the dining room is a massive family kitchen, which opens into a light and airy family room with huge doors that open it out and connect it to the outside. Off this is a laundry area and utility space and, off the dining room are steps down to a cellar.

On the first floor you will find five of the bedrooms, all of which have an en-suite bathroom, and stairs to the second floor, which has two further bedrooms - one of which is a walk-through space, and one of which has an en-suite.

The bonus Range Rover draw closes on May 31, and the draw to win the house closes at the end of June.

The winner will be offered a cash alternative for either the car or the house - or both, and Raffle House will cover the cost of any stamp duty and legal fees.

If the winner chooses to keep the house, they can either move in, rent it out for a substantial monthly income, or sell it and become an instant millionaire.

Proportions of all tickets sold will be donated to one of a range of Raffle House's charity partners, and there is a special offer running on ticket prices for subscribers.

Although tickets can be bought as a one-off from £10, with a free postal entry available, many people choose to subscribe and pay monthly, because this will give them more tickets for their money.

For example, the £10 per month subscription offers 45 tickets instead of the standard 15, and the £30 or £50 per month subscriptions also offer more tickets than the equivalent single purchase prices - along with bonus draws and loyalty bonus tickets. Subscribers can cancel at any time.

To find out more about the house and the car, or to buy tickets or a subscription, click here to go to the Raffle House website.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

