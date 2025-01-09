Selling Sunderland: Charlotte Crosby heads home for playful parody in hunt for cheapest homes

Charlotte Crosby teams up with Rightmove to celebrate the overlooked city, showcasing Britain’s best value homes up for grabs

In an exciting new collaboration, Rightmove, the UK’s largest property website, has teamed up with TV personality and proud Sunderland native, Charlotte Crosby, to shine a light on her hometown, in a brand-new video: Selling Sunderland.

A playful parody of glamorous property TV shows, the video is about more than just property – it’s shining a spotlight on Sunderland, showing off its local charm. Rightmove’s Selling Sunderland takes viewers on a whirlwind tour to discover the hidden heart of the North East, a city brimming with character, beauty and incredible value.

Sunderland is a popular choice for those in the North East - ranking in the top three locations in the region for prospective buyers searching their next home – being beaten only by Newcastle and the historic town of Darlington. Yet for those seeking out city life across Great Britain, Sunderland only comes in 38th position in a long list of 50 of Great Britain’s biggest cities.

So, swapping the glitz and glamour of LA for the welcoming embrace of Sunderland's down-to-earth allure and variety of properties, Rightmove’s video stars Charlotte Crosby, known for her cheeky charm, as she tours three properties available on the property site with prospective buyers. Far from the luxury laden, high-maintenance world of flashy property shows, this video shows off Sunderland’s real charm and what makes it so special.

When asking 9,600 home-movers to rank their top priorities when choosing a place to live, Rightmove found that access to green spaces, proximity to top schools, and affordability came out top – all of which Sunderland delivers in spades.

Rightmove data also reveals that Sunderland’s average asking prices are 53% lower than the national average, for those looking to get more bang for their buck.

The average asking price for a home in Sunderland is £170,635, compared with £360,197 across Great Britain.

TV personality Charlotte Crosby, a proud advocate for her hometown, said: “Sunderland is my home – always has been, always will be. I’m thrilled that Rightmove is showcasing all the amazing things my hometown has to offer, from stunning coastline views to a variety of homes for first-time buyers and families.”

Charlotte Crosby’s top 3 Sunderland hotspots:

1. Roker Beach: Get some sea air with a walk along this beautiful beach, followed by a fantastic breakfast at ‘Tin of Sardines’ at the end

2. Pensa Monument: Perfect for dog owners looking for a good workout this walk has iconic views 3. Winter Gardens: Part of the Sunderland Museum, the Winter Gardens are great for all the family, and being undercover or indoors, it’s perfect come rain or shine!

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said: “Sunderland is a city undergoing an exciting transformation. With developments like Riverside Sunderland and Crown Works Studios leading our regeneration, alongside excellent schools, transport links, and a thriving hospitality scene, it’s an incredible place to live, work and grow.”

Discover properties featured in the Selling Sunderland video, that are available to buy now on Rightmove:

● Ashbrooke Cottage, 4-bedroom detached house

● Rosedale Avenue, 4-bedroom semi-detached house

● Fawcett Street, 2-bedroom apartment

Watch Charlotte celebrate her hometown Sunderland HERE, and explore properties in Sunderland and beyond on at Rightmove.