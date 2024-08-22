Seven ways you’re devaluing your home without realising

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homeowners are being warned of seven things that could be devaluing their homes without them realising. Home improvement experts have shared that pet smells, outdated fixtures and a lack of storage space could result in lower offers when selling a house.

Homeowners have been warned that pet smells and even low water pressure could be devaluing their homes.

Home improvement experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk have shared seven ways Brits could be devaluing their homes without even realising.

Before selling a home it’s important to make changes to help increase the value of the property overall.

And while many people do this, they often forget about smaller touches that could be devaluing the house and affecting offers.

Home experts have revealed that problems such as low water pressure, outdated fixtures and lingering pet smells could be a problem.

Nic Shacklock, expert at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk said: “When selling your home you’ll want to do whatever you can to make sure you get the most from your property.

“But there are some small things you may not think about that could be devaluing your home without you even realising!

“Some of these may not be an issue to you if you plan on staying in your home for a long time. But if you’re looking to sell up soon you might want to consider doing things like updating old fixtures and thoroughly cleaning or replacing your carpets if you have pets.

“Having a lack of storage space can also devalue a home so it’s worth investing in cupboards and fitted wardrobes to maximise the house.

“The reason these things devalue a home is because they give buyers the chance to put in a lower offer by claiming they’ll have to spend extra money making changes.

“To avoid having this problem, look at your home from a buyer's perspective and make some changes if needed. This is what’s going to help you attract higher offers and sell the home.”

Seven ways you are devaluing your home:

Pet smells

Those with both carpets and beloved pets may want to consider changing their floors before opening up the house to potential buyers. Homes with pets will often come with a smell that the owners aren’t aware of and the problem can be worse for those with carpets where the smell can linger. If changing the carpet completely is too much, look into getting it professionally cleaned to get rid of any lasting smells.

Lack of storage space

Storage space is something a lot of buyers look out for and lacking sufficient space is a huge drawback that could devalue a home. Introducing cupboards and fitted wardrobes is a great way to make use of all areas of the home. They also give the impression that the home is well kept and thoughtfully designed.

Low water pressure

Low water pressure can indicate to buyers that there could be some underlying plumbing issues with the property. It also affects the performance of lots of household appliances from dishwashers and washing machines to showers and central heating.

Inconsistent renovations

You may think that having a newly renovated kitchen, bathroom or living space will increase the value of your home but it can actually have the opposite effect if its design is inconsistent with the rest of the house. There is potential for buyers to anticipate additional costs for new renovations to make the rest of the home match, resulting in lower offers.

An old kitchen

The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home and is a key selling point for many people. Having to redo the kitchen is a large expense that buyers will factor in when putting in an offer, resulting in lower offers than you anticipated. You don’t need to invest thousands in a top kitchen but consider putting in a new yet basic version that could act as a blank canvas for new homeowners.

Outdated fixtures and appliances

Although you may think they are a small feature, outdated fixtures are another indication to potential buyers that the home needs more work to modernise and update it. Before putting your house on the market, it’s worth looking into some new fixtures to freshen up rooms such as the kitchen and bathrooms.

Over personalisation

Personalising your home is completely normal but having quirky colours and fixtures may not be everyone's cup of tea. If you have features or areas of your home that you think might not be suited to everyone's taste, try to change them before showing the home to buyers.