She Grows Veg tells us to ‘Grow the Rainbow’ with its upcoming Chelsea exhibit

Heirloom seed company, She Grows Veg, is gearing up to inspire visitors at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 with its ground-breaking ‘Grow the Rainbow’ exhibit, incorporating over 450 heirloom vegetables, plants, microgreens and seeds.

Since its launch in November 2023, She Grows Veg has been making waves in the seed industry with its range of over 250 open pollinated heirloom seed varieties, many of which are exclusively sold by She Grows Veg in the UK.

After making its mark amongst leaders in the gardening world at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2024 – and winning gold for its ‘edimental’ exhibit – She Grows Veg founders, Lucy Hutchings and Kate Cotterill, are creating a second ambitious exhibit called “Grow The Rainbow”.

The inspiration for the concept came from the advice we are all being given to eat the rainbow and the pair want to take that a step further by encouraging people to grow it. Every colour of veg offers different health benefits and the 360° degree show stopper will take visitors on a spectacular journey through the company’s colourful rainbow of veg.

Lucy Hutchings, co founder at She Grows Veg

The exhibit will be brought to life with the help of ITV’s favourite floral designer, Hazel Gardener and the set was designed by the talented Morrell and Bert.

Lucy says: “We are thrilled to be exhibiting again at Chelsea and are really grateful to have sponsorship this year from Trinity Bridge, who have enabled us to create such an ambitious exhibit. We are also excited to be working with Hazel again, who co-created our stand last year and will be helping us with a display like nothing ever seen before at Chelsea, with dense planting and a heavy note of florals.

“After experiencing the largest footfall of all the stands last year, we have now been moved to a prime position at the entrance to the Great Pavilion, so we knew in planning this year’s exhibit that it needed to make an even stronger impact and welcome visitors in style,” continues Lucy.

“As the only veg seed company at the show both years, it’s down to us to share our passion for growing the rainbow and the importance it plays in our nutrition; each colour of fruit and veg contains a different spectrum of phytonutrients all with varying health benefits and heirloom veg are particularly nutrient-dense,” adds Kate.

A Rainbow of Tomatoes

This year’s Chelsea Flower Show is themed around the concept of urban growing, so She Grows Veg is taking a vertical growing approach with its stand, promoting that you really can grow your own in any space. Its vegetable adorned selfie frame will also be back after its glowing success last year with visitors, creating the perfect backdrop for photos.

All plants from the exhibit will be donated after the show to She Grows Veg’s charity partner, Seeds for Growth, who are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals in disadvantaged communities, creating community gardens and facilitating access to outdoor spaces in social housing.

Visitors will be able to find the She Grows Veg display in the Great Pavilion at RHS Chelsea Flower Show (20th - 24th May 2025) and purchase packs of heirloom seeds to start growing the rainbow at home. To see the whole range of heirloom seed packs available and for more information on She Grows Veg, visit the website.