Sheerluxe launches a new collection with V&CO paints

Luxury paint brand V&CO has launched a brand new collection of curated paint colours with Sheerluxe.

The eight sophisticated shades have been specially selected by the Sheerluxe team, highlighting the editors’ personal style preferences so that each customer can explore a range of different taste from selected Sheerluxe editors. Mixing a keen eye for detail, passion for luxury products, and high fashion taste, this collection emphasises a considered, contemporary, and confident interior design.

Available to purchase now from V&CO, the eight colours in the collection include:

The Charlotte - The Charlotte is perfect for cosy living rooms or dining spaces – think velvet cushions, dark wood accents, and candlelit spaces. Pair it with soft neutrals or deep, contrasting tones for a layered, luxe feel.

The Lu - The Lu is a creamy neutral that reflects light effortlessly, making homes feel open and peaceful. Its soft, warm undertones pair naturally with crisp whites.

The Vanessa - Ideal for bedrooms, rustic kitchens or living rooms, it wraps interiors in a gentle, nature-inspired glow. Pair it with natural textures – think linen, rattan and unfinished wood.

The Laura - A creamy beige base with subtle rosy undertones, ideal for both cosy corners and open-plan living, pair it with crisp whites for a clean, contemporary look, or with muted pastels for a serene, tonal finish.

The Georgina - With deep, earthy undertones, this rich shade evokes the warmth of terracotta and the allure of vintage lacquer. Perfect for accent walls or enveloping an entire space, it pairs beautifully with soft neutrals or blush tones for a modern take.

The Sapna - The Sapna is a golden tan with yellow undertones. A perfect companion for coordinating shades such as chambray blues and olive greens.

The Nana - The Nana is a deep, slate-toned blue that’s all about quiet luxury. Whether paired with soft neutrals or layered with rich textures like velvet and brushed brass, The Nana feels both contemporary and classic.

The Pip - The Pip’s soft, neutral tone offers a classic backdrop that enhances natural light, making spaces feel open and inviting. Whether you're styling a minimalist kitchen, a tranquil bedroom or a contemporary living area, this shade adapts effortlessly.

Speaking about the new launch, Lucy Steele, Paint and Interiors Specialist, from V&CO, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the Sheerluxe team and bringing a balanced, bold and beautiful collection to customers. Using this collection means shoppers can trust that their choices are not only chic, but timeless too. Mix all the shades together throughout the home, or simply pick your favourites - it’s a simple way to decorate your home, backed by a team of trusted experts."