Six tips to create the perfect summer look for your garden on a budget

With warmer weather on the horizon, UK households are turning their attention to the garden and finding the right way to style their space.

But creating a beautiful outdoor space doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Here Kate Conrad, senior interior stylist and owner of homeware brand Madison & Mayfair, shares six expert tips for transforming any garden into a stylish summer retreat, all without breaking the bank.

1. Create a focal point with a themed seating corner

“A themed seating corner is one of the most effective ways to elevate a space, and a garden is no different,” says Kate.

“A carefully styled seating area can become the heart of your garden, and help tie the whole space together visually.

“Focus on one section and give it a distinct look – this doesn’t have to be expensive. All you really need are some chairs or a bench, and coordinated cushions can really do wonders to enhance inexpensive furniture. Then, add a few surrounding accessories like pots or lanterns to frame the space. The goal is to make the area feel intentional and inviting."

2. Set the mood with lanterns and string lighting

Lighting is one of the easiest ways to instantly enhance an outdoor space. “There’s nothing better than enjoying your garden after sunset on those warm summer nights. That’s why having the right lighting in your garden is so important.

“For instance, you could combine string lights with decorative lanterns, creating that cosy, inviting atmosphere. They bring ambience without any wiring or running costs, which is perfect for UK gardens in the summer.”

3. Use statement planters as garden art

“Think of planters as you would vases or sculptures indoors. They’re an affordable way to make a statement and showcase personality in your garden.

“But instead of scattering multiple small pots, opt for bold, sculptural planters that double as decorative pieces, which can be used to frame entrances or anchor a seating area.”

4. Layer texture with natural materials

“Incorporating natural textures can instantly elevate even the simplest garden. Use materials like jute, rattan, wood or stone to introduce warmth and depth. Think woven outdoor rugs, a wooden crate repurposed as a side table, or a rattan tray for serving drinks.

“Texture is what makes a space feel finished. It softens hard surfaces and brings a touch of indoor comfort to the outdoors, even when you’re working with a tight budget.”

5. Refresh the floor for an instant garden upgrade

“Updating your flooring is one of the quickest ways to transform your outdoor space. Lay down a weather-resistant rug to define a seating area, use gravel or bark to neaten up a corner, or arrange decking tiles for a more structured look. There are plenty of less expensive outdoor tiling options, particularly if you’re only looking to just do this for a specific corner in your garden.

“People often forget the impact flooring can have in a garden. A simple change at ground level can anchor the whole space and make everything above it feel more considered.”

6. Use colour to pull everything together

“Choosing a limited colour palette and repeating it throughout the garden can create a unified, professional look. This might include painting fences, upcycling pots, or choosing accessories such as cushions in coordinated tones.

“Earthy tones like sage, terracotta and natural cream work particularly well outdoors.”