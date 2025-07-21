Six Weeks of Summer deals: Worcestershire housebuilder announces revolving offers
Every week for six weeks, there will be a new offer available on select David Wilson Homes properties in Worcestershire.
Offers range from deposit and mortgage contributions, exclusive Part Exchange offers and exciting new schemes. Offers could help home buyers save thousands of pounds and allow them to secure a more competitive mortgage rate for long-term savings.
Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are excited to announce this wave of deals and savings which will help first time buyers get on to the property ladder, existing homeowners, and those looking to downsize to a more manageable home.
These offers will be available on The Pearls in Stourport-on-Severn.
The offers will begin on Monday 21st July and end on Sunday 31st August. Interested house buyers are encouraged to keep an eye on David Wilson Homes’ websites for updates on the latest deals available.
For further information on the properties available in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Worcestershire.