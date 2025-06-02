Skip the renovations and save time and money with a new home in Congleton

A CGI of new homes at Woodland Manor, Congleton

As the first residents of a new homes development in Congleton prepare to move in, buyers are being urged to ditch the DIY and buy new.

Castle Green Homes is building 160 private sale properties at Woodland Manor and is highlighting the advantages of buying a new build home rather than an older property.

Sales director Sian Pitt said: “We’re making good progress at Woodland Manor and are due to welcome the first homeowners next month. Those who’ve reserved off plan have used a wealth of digital resources on our website to help them choose their new home and then personalise it, effectively creating a digital twin for us to bring to life.”

Current availability at Woodland Manor includes three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £324,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Marlow.

Externally, the homes are inspired by the architecture of the Arts & Craft era, while inside they’re designed for modern living.

“We understand that people love the charm and character of older properties – that’s exactly what we offer with the traditional design of our new homes. But while renovation projects often have a sense of romance to them, the amount of work involved, the cost and the impact on family relationships is often underestimated,” Sian added.

“In separate research, both Home Builders Federation and Check a Trade** found that the full cost of renovating a three-bedroom home is likely to be more than £70,000.

“Feedback from our customers is that they’ve had fun exploring the options and upgrades we offer, testing out different combinations and then sitting back while we do the hard work. It’s a much more convenient option than spending your spare time trawling websites and shops to choose a kitchen or bathroom, then finding someone to install it and living around the work.”

Castle Green’s homes are built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames, a fast, reliable method of building. They achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A or B, making them among the most energy efficient available, with the potential to enjoy substantial savings on household bills.

Homes at Woodland Manor are currently being sold off plan, with show homes coming soon. Those who register their interest now will be offered VIP access to the show homes ahead of the official opening, with the chance to lock in pre-show home prices.

For more information about the homes at Woodland Manor see castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-west/woodland-manor.