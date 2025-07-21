Slow living takes root in British backyards

A Crane garden building

More Brits than ever are pressing pause on fast-paced living, according to recent data. As a result, garden buildings are enjoying a surge in popularity – with luxury outdoor brand Crane Garden Buildings reporting an increasing number of buyers looking to create a space to slow down, switch off and reconnect.

According to a recent YouGov poll, 61 per cent of UK adults say they’re actively trying to slow down and prioritise wellbeing. Meanwhile, searches for “slow living” and “garden sanctuaries” have surged by over 80 per cent year-on-year on Pinterest, as Brits increasingly seek out mindful spaces for reading, yoga, creativity, or simply switching off.

Sarah Rumbles, Design Expert at Crane Garden Buildings, said: “We’ve seen a real shift in how customers want to use their gardens. It’s no longer just about entertaining or storage, but rather about creating restorative, tranquil spaces where people can be still, creative, or connected to nature. That’s exactly what the slow living movement encourages.”

Whether it’s a summerhouse for meditative writing, or a yoga nook surrounded by the peaceful sounds and sights of the outdoors, the nation is embracing a quieter, more intentional lifestyle rooted in nature.

Crane’s garden studios, summerhouses and shepherd’s huts are tailor-made for this lifestyle - crafted in Norfolk using sustainably sourced PEFC®-certified timber and finished to exacting standards. Whether it’s a pared-back writing nook, a meditative art space, or a home office with biophilic design principles, each building offers a timeless, quiet escape from daily life.

From soft neutral tones to natural wood interiors, Crane’s designs echo the aesthetics of calm. Customers can choose layouts, insulation, finishes and glazing to suit everything from mindful morning rituals to afternoon journaling in the garden.

Crane Garden Buildings are available direct and through selected partners including John Lewis.

Visit cranegardenbuildings.co.uk for more information.