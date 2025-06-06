“So much more than a guarantor” – Housing Hand innovation adds further rental market value

New service provided at no extra cost

UK rental services provider Housing Hand has continued its role of innovating and adding further value to the rental market, with the launch of a complimentary new health and wellbeing service, showcasing its commitment to renters. Provided free as part of the company’s rent guarantor service, which aims to make renting accessible to all, the new service aims to deliver holistic support to underpin a more positive rental experience.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes at a crucial time for tenants, with Housing Hand’s recent Understanding Renters in 2025 report revealing deep-rooted feelings of overwhelm, uncertainty and anxiety (felt by 25%, 22% and 21% of new renters respectively).

Any tenant using Housing Hand as their guarantor will now be able to access virtual GP services including video consultations (available from 8am to 10pm, 365 days per year) and phone consultations (24/7, 365 days per year). Any dependent children the tenant has can also use the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Provided in partnership with HealthHero in association with AJ Gallagher, Europe’s largest digital healthcare company, the GP service will include access to private prescriptions (delivered to home or for collection from a nominated pharmacy), fit notes and open referrals, should further investigation or treatment be necessary. Individuals can book consultations online, by phone or via the HealthHero web app.

New health and wellbeing service set to support renters

The new service also includes mental health support, with in the moment single counselling sessions and award-winning online CBT courses available to the tenant, their partner and any other family members in the same household. Any dependent children aged 16-23 in fulltime education who are living away from home can also use the service. As with the GP service, all information shared during counselling sessions is confidential between the tenant and HealthHero (nothing is shared with Housing Hand).

In addition, the free support includes the provision of legal information in relation to consumer, property, family and motoring law, money and debt advice, and health and wellbeing guidance on areas such as sleep, diet, exercise and even exam stress. So, no matter which stresses tenants may be facing, they have access to clear, timely information.

The CQC-regulated digital healthcare service means that renters can speak to a GP about any physical or mental health concerns they may have, with no limit on the number of consultations that they can book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We feel that renters can benefit from so much more than a guarantor, which has inspired us to think creatively about what we can deliver as part of a more holistic rental support services. Physical and mental health concerns can have a hugely negative impact on the rental experience, with many tenants feeling unsupported when they experience such issues. We are delighted to be partnering with HealthHero to level up the rental experience and better support tenants across the UK.”

Graham Hayward, Managing Director, Housing Hand