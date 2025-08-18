Soft washing in the UK: the smart exterior cleaning hack saving homeowners thousands

Soft washing before

Your home’s exterior takes a daily beating from the weather – but when was the last time you gave it some TLC? Most of us wouldn’t skip a boiler service, yet we leave our rendered walls, roofs or driveways to deteriorate until there's a full-blown problem. That’s where soft washing comes in – gentle on surfaces, tough on grime and a game-changer for tired-looking homes.

In this article, Karen Prewer, founder and CEO of My Property Pros (MPP), shares the lowdown on soft washing – what it is, why it’s skyrocketing in popularity and how its helping homeowners avoid spending thousands on repainting. Whether you’re tackling stubborn stains, prepping your house for sale or you just want to bring back that ‘new home’ sparkle, this guide has you (and your walls) covered.

Same-day transformations, zero damage

Soft washing is a low-pressure cleaning system that uses HSE approved biodegradable solutions to safely remove organic stains like algae, moss, mildew and dirt from rendered walls, brick and stone. It’s gentler than traditional pressure washing, preventing damage and moisture ingress. What used to require scaffolding, weeks of work and hefty redecoration bills can now be done in as little as just one day with no ladders, no jet blasting and no disruption.

Because of soft washing, exterior cleaning is now safe, affordable and available to homeowners across the UK. Over the next decade or so, this type of cleaning is predicted to become as routine as pressure washing a driveway, offering an efficient, cost-effective way to keep homes looking fresh without breaking the bank.

For example, repainting the exterior of a typical 3-bedroom semi-detached home in the UK could cost between £3,000 and £9,000, depending on location, whereas soft-washing typically costs around £800.

Why it works (and lasts)

Soft washing is gentler yet goes deeper than pressure washing. It eliminates algae and bacteria at the root, which means the clean lasts far longer. Many people don’t realise that algae is a living organism, which is why they often view it as just dirt – leading them to think that painting over it is a viable solution. However, simply painting over the algae won’t resolve the issue; it will inevitably return, and that costly painting job will be back on your to-do list before you know it. It’s crucial to address the underlying problem rather than just masking it. In fact, professional soft washing can last up to six times longer than jet washing – especially when carried out by an accredited team using biocide-grade treatments.

It also avoids the risk of:

Cracking render

Stripping paint or protective coatings

Causing moisture ingress that voids warranties

That’s why many home insurers now warn against pressure washing, while soft washing is fast becoming the preferred, compliant alternative.

Longer lasting results

No risk to render, stone or cladding

Uses HSE-approved solutions and methods

Preferred by many warranty providers over pressure washing

How it’s done (no fuss, just results)

So, how do professionals like MPP make it look effortless? The secrets in a refined, low-pressure system that gently lifts away dirt, algae and grime without damaging the surface. No scaffolding, no pressure washers blasting your brickwork – just correctly diluted chemicals prepared by fully trained and certified soft wash technicians using specialist equipment.

All runoff is carefully managed and cleared the same day, leaving no mess behind – just crisp, clean walls that look freshly painted. It’s quick, it’s low-hassle and the transformation is seriously impressive. Your neighbours will think you’ve had a full makeover!

What can you expect from a soft washing service?

So, what actually happens when MPP turn up to soft wash your home’s exterior? It all starts with a thorough check of the area – think plants, patios, pathways – because while we’re tackling dirt, we’re also protecting everything else around it. Once everything’s prepped and safely out of splash range, it’s time to mix the magic.

Using specialist low-pressure equipment (no jet blasting here), our team applies a tailored cleaning solution that gets to work breaking down years of grime, algae, mildew and airborne pollution. The soft wash flows gently through a pump and hose system, soaking into the surface and lifting stains without damaging paint, render or pointing. Once it’s had time to do its thing, we rinse everything down – and just like that, your home looks fresh, clean and years younger. No harsh scrubbing, no ladders, no fuss. Just a seriously satisfying transformation.

Trusted, accredited, proven

At My Property Pros, we’re proud members of the National Association of Soft Washers (NASW) and one of the only companies in the UK that’s fully trained and accredited by SoftWash Systems UK – the national standard for safe, compliant exterior cleaning.

Our team is DBS-checked, fully insured, and trained in industry-leading safety practices. This isn’t just about making your home look great – it’s about protecting your investment and delivering peace of mind.

“After nearly 30 years in the exterior cleaning game, I’ve seen plenty of trends come and go – but when something works, it sticks. That’s exactly what we’re seeing with soft washing. Homeowners are blown away by the results and, once they realise it can save them thousands on repainting or repairs, they don’t look back. Just like pressure washing became a household norm for driveways and patios, soft washing is quickly becoming the go-to for keeping walls, render and facades looking spotless. It’s not just a cosmetic fix – it’s a smart, long-term investment in your property,” concluded Karen.

For more information, visit https://mypropertypros.co.uk/