Solar energy expert shares renter’s summer survival guide: How to beat the heat and slash your energy bills

Rising energy costs and hotter summers are making it harder for UK renters to stay comfortable without overspending. Expert offers practical, renter-friendly tips.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With summer temperatures rising and energy costs soaring, UK wholesale electricity prices increased by over 30% in the first quarter of 2025. Renters across the country face the double challenge of staying cool while keeping bills manageable.

The ongoing cost-of-living crisis continues to impact millions of households, making energy efficiency more important than ever. Luckily, renters don’t need to overhaul their homes or risk their deposits to save on electricity this summer. Wolf River Electric shares simple, practical tips to help renters beat the heat and reduce their energy bills.

Why Energy Savings Matter More Than Ever

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Kingdom

The UK is experiencing a challenging energy landscape, with wholesale gas prices and inflation pushing household energy costs higher. According to Ofgem, the energy price cap has increased multiple times in recent years, leaving many renters with little control over rising bills. Meanwhile, hotter summers driven by climate change mean air conditioning and cooling fans are used more frequently, further driving electricity demand.

Renters often have fewer options for home improvements or renewable installations, but that doesn’t mean they can’t take steps to save energy and money. Small lifestyle changes and affordable gadgets can make a noticeable difference.

Practical Energy-Saving Tips for UK Renters

Use EDF Energy’s Sunday Saver Free Electricity Hours - EDF Energy offers a ‘Sunday Saver’ scheme giving customers up to 80 hours of free electricity during select Sundays in June and July. Shifting laundry, dishwashing, or charging electric devices to these free periods can cut energy costs without any effort. Block Out Heat with Blackout Curtains - Investing in thermal or blackout curtains helps keep heat outside and maintains a cooler indoor environment. This reduces reliance on electric fans or air conditioning, saving energy and money. Seal Gaps to Prevent Heat Gain and Loss - Draught-proofing is often thought of as a winter tip, but sealing gaps around windows and doors can also keep homes cooler in summer by preventing warm air from seeping in. Switch to Energy-Efficient LED Lighting - LEDs use up to 75% less energy than traditional bulbs and emit minimal heat, helping reduce the need for extra cooling during warm months. Cook Smart to Avoid Heating Up Your Home - Use microwave ovens, slow cookers, or air fryers instead of conventional ovens, which generate more heat and increase the need for air conditioning. Consider Portable Solar Gadgets - Portable solar chargers and lamps provide a renewable way to power small devices without increasing your electricity bill. Use Smart Plugs to Control Appliance Usage - Smart plugs allow renters to schedule or remotely turn off appliances that consume standby power, cutting unnecessary energy use.

“Renters in the UK are facing an increasingly tough energy landscape this summer, with rising wholesale prices and inflation pushing bills higher than ever before. While renters often can’t make major home improvements or install renewable energy systems, there are still plenty of effective, low-cost ways to reduce energy use and stay comfortable.

One of the easiest strategies is to block out heat with blackout or thermal curtains, which can significantly lower indoor temperatures and reduce the need for fans or air conditioning. Taking advantage of schemes like EDF Energy’s Sunday Saver free electricity hours is another simple way to cut costs without changing daily routines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using energy-efficient LED lighting and cooking smart, favoring microwaves or slow cookers over ovens, also helps reduce unnecessary heat generation indoors. Smart plugs can prevent energy waste from devices left on standby, while portable solar chargers offer a renewable option for powering small electronics.

These small, practical steps add up, helping renters keep cool without risking their security deposits or breaking the bank. As energy prices continue to rise, adopting such habits is essential to managing summer energy bills and staying comfortable in an unpredictable climate,” says Solar Energy Expert, Justin Nielsenfrom Wolf River Electric.

With energy costs rising, these simple renter-friendly tips can help cut bills and stay cool: no deposit risks, just smart savings.