Spitbank Fort and No Man’s Fort are located in the Solent, just off the coast of Portsmouth in Hampshire. Originally part of defence plans to protect Portsmouth Harbour for invasion, they have since been transformed into luxury destinations by the current owners.
No Man’s Fort, which was originally listed for £4.25m when it first hit the market, was previously run as a hotel. It comes with 23 spacious en-suite bedrooms, its own traditional English pub and even a nightclub. It also has bars and restaurants accommodating up to 200 guests.
Spitbank Fort has historically served as a boutique retreat and has nine spacious bedrooms, a wine cave, games room and of course a luxurious pool and spa facilities. Additionally, it offers a scenic rooftop terrace, a sun deck, and a cosy fire pit for guests to enjoy.
But after years on the market, both forts are set to be listed for auction on Tuesday (18 June). A guide price of £1m has been issued for each fort.
Robin Howeson, head of Savills Auctions said: “Throughout my career as an auctioneer I’ve seen several sea forts hit the market that have achieved impressive prices as buyers have sought to pursue these trophy assets. Having been carefully restored by the current owners, No Man’s and Spitbank Fort represent exceptional market value, each guided at £1 million. Both offer an opportunity like no other; a waterfront location, up to 99,000 sqft of space and a chance to champion the heritage and legacy of these iconic maritime structures.
“With pricing tailored to attract a suitable buyer(s), the forts have the potential for a variety of uses. I anticipate there to be a global interest from multiple buyer types looking to take the forts into their next chapter, whether that’s as a new commercial venture or residential home.”