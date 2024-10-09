Space-saving solutions: Cleaning experts partner with Mr Carrington for top tips

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With 49% of Brits struggling to find enough space for storage, Dr. Beckmann has partnered with Mr. Carrington to help the UK find new space-saving solutions.

Cleaning and laundry expert, Dr. Beckmann is resolving disputes on overcrowding in small homes.

As storage becomes a big struggle for our ever-shrinking homes, the nationwide study from the much-loved brand reveals that 49% of Brits are wrestling to find space to store all their belongings, with clothing the most likely to cause storage nightmares in 2024.

More and more people are living in smaller spaces. And with flats and micro-apartments gaining in popularity as cash-strapped Brits seek simple financial solutions to home-making, efficient use of storage is more important than ever. In fact, 57% of the nation claim UK homes are getting smaller every year.

The rise in micro-apartments has become a real trend in recent years, driven by housing shortages, urban density and changing lifestyles. London apartments are frequently made under 400 square feet to cater to young professionals and families.

Several trends and innovations are making these smaller living spaces more functional and appealing, with multi-purpose furniture on the rise with searches increasing by 200% in the last year alone .

To tackle the issues that come with ever-decreasing real estate footprints, Dr. Beckmann has partnered once again with renowned TV declutter expert, Mr. Carrington, to offer top tips and advice on compact storage solutions with a big impact in a world where homes are shrinking.

Mr. Carrington has used his expertise to develop top tips to transform a 17.83m2 micro-apartment in central London, turning the space from a cluttered, compact environment into a masterclass of space saving.

Mr. Carrington said: “When our homes get smaller in size, every inch of space matters, and keeping things organised can be a challenge. Over filled storage units can become cluttered and chaotic leading to increased levels of stress.

“Micro-apartments are a growing trend but have very minimal space, but with the right tips and tricks you can soon incorporate solutions that make your living environment feel more spacious and clutter-free.

“Incorporating smart storage solutions and space-saving products like Dr. Beckmann’s Magic Leaves range, staying organised doesn’t need to be another chore to add to the list. It’ll be easier to find what you need quickly and leave your home and mind clear of clutter even in the smallest of spaces.”

Natasha Brook, Dr. Beckmann spokesperson, said: “At Dr. Beckmann we believe in the right to live comfortably no matter the house size. We want to ensure that the nation is aware of solutions to their storage woes.

“That’s why we are proud to extend our partnership with Mr. Carrington to offer Brits expert lifestyle and de-cluttering advice to ensure that their smaller homes are utilised to their full potential.

“The Magic Leaves range is super lightweight, making them easy to store and carry! They offer a powerful cleaning solution in just one concentrated cleaning sheet, within a packaging which can easily fit in even the smallest, often unused areas of the home.”

Dr. Beckmann’s Magic Leaves Laundry Detergent Sheets, Toilet Cleaning Sheets and Floor & Multi-surface Cleaning Sheets are available to buy from a wide range of retailers including Amazon and the Dr. Beckmann website: https://www.dr-beckmann.co.uk/products/#

MR. CARRINGTON’S TOP STORAGE SOLUTION AND DECLUTTER TIPS

1. Utilise the space under your bed. You can buy beds with taller legs to maximise the often-underused area. I love to use a mix of plastic crates with lids to avoid dust build-up

2. The back of the door offers tons of potential storage. Use an over-the-door rack to store your shoe collection. You can also hang wicker baskets to the back of doors, which can be used for accessories like umbrellas, making every inch of the room work harder

3. Keep cushion covers inside you cushions! If you’re a fan of changing décor seasonally, try storing cushion covers inside each other like nesting dolls. Not only does this save space, but it also adds extra firmness to your cushions

4. Opt for a wall-mounted, fold-out drying rack. This can double as a towel rail, saving you space in your laundry area. Pair it with something like Dr. Beckmann Magic Leaves Laundry Detergent Sheets, which are so compact they can fit in the slimmest of spaces like in between your machine and the worktop

5. Picnic Baskets make excellent storage containers! Use them throughout your home to store anything from socks, shoes, towels and even plates. They’re breathable and lightweight, and if you get a few in varying sizes, you can stack them to save even more space

6. Repurpose a hanging shower caddy, using one for spice jars, stationery or even cutlery they’re great for storage outside of the bathroom too!

7. Add an appliance shelf to create extra kitchen surface space. Bulky appliances clutter countertops but finding shelves designed to fit over your microwave, toaster, or kettle, will create a handy spot. Make sure to double-check with the manufacturer before purchase to ensure health and safety measures are taken

8. Fabric recycling bags are a fantastic alternative to cumbersome recycling bins, they’re lightweight, easy to carry, and much more space efficient. You can simply hang these on an adhesive hook to reduce space required in the cupboards

9. Bathroom storage can be a nightmare, utilising narrow trolleys that fit neatly besides the toilet to store loo roll, toiletries and cleaning products like Dr. Beckmann Toilet Cleaning Sheets are a fantastic option. The toilet sheets are so compact and lightweight, they can be slotted in small spaces nearby and make quick work of freshening your toilet, effectively removing dirt, limescale and stubborn marks

11. Install a shelf above your door. The ledge created by the door frame is a perfect spot to add a shelf, offering bonus storage for books or other decorative items, freeing up other areas in your room