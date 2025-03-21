Spend £2.50 for a cockroach free home ahead of invasion

Cockroaches invading UK homes this season

Cockroach season is here, and with rising temperatures, they are likely to invade homes across the country. Cockroaches can spread diseases, trigger allergic reactions, contaminate food and cause damage to your property. The cost of removing an infestation can set you back up to £300.

Chris Hutton, storage expert at Adams Self Store, shares an affordable and natural solution to keep cockroaches away, along with tips on how to identify and remove an infestation if one does occur.

The £2.50 lavender hack to keep cockroaches away

Sutton advises, “The smell of lavender interferes with cockroaches’ sensory system, disrupting their ability to navigate. Since they rely heavily on their sense of smell to find food and shelter, spraying lavender oil in areas where they frequent will deter them.” The strong scent overwhelms them, causing them to seek a different place to live.

To use this hack, mix 10-15 drops of lavender oil with one cup of water and spray it in areas where cockroaches are likely to appear, like kitchens, bathrooms, and dark corners. It will help keep your home roach-free, leave it smelling fresh, and cost far less than expensive pesticides - the entire bottle costs just £2.50, making it an affordable and effective solution

How to spot an infestation

Droppings

Check for small black or brown specs that resemble pepper or coffee grounds, potentially under appliances or along walls or near food sources, as these are common areas that they’re likely to go.

Musty odor

If there is a persistent unpleasant smell in your home, don't rush to blame your partner - it could actually be a sign that you have a cockroach infestation. The musty smell is caused by the pheromones they release.

Sightings

Seeing a cockroach during the day is a red flag. Since cockroaches are nocturnal, spotting one in daylight suggests there are likely many more lurking in the shadows. Other signs include shed skin, body parts, dirt tracks, and damage to food or packaging. If you notice any of these, try this natural hack before calling pest control.

Other tips for preventing an infestation

Maintain cleanliness - Keep your kitchen clean, store food in airtight containers, and minimise food waste. Cockroaches are always on the hunt for food and shelter, so leaving food out can make your home an ideal breeding ground for them.

Seal entry points - Cockroaches will enter your home through gaps and openings. Check under doors and around windows for entry points and ensure to seal them with caulk to prevent them from getting inside.

Fix water leaks - Cockroaches thrive in moist environments, so fix any water leaks quickly to prevent cockroaches from invading your home.

Cockroaches will enter your home through gaps and openings. Check under doors and around windows for entry points and ensure to seal them with caulk to prevent them from getting inside. Fix water leaks - Cockroaches thrive in moist environments, so fix any water leaks quickly to prevent cockroaches from invading your home.