Spitfire Homes begins work on new development of 182 homes

With planning permission already approved, work has started on site clearance with the first properties expected to be ready from Spring 2026.

Midlands-based homebuilder Spitfire Homes has completed the acquisition of a 12-acre site situated on Cromwell Lane in Coventry.

Ideal for a variety of lifestyles, proposals for the new collection includes the delivery of 182 homes ranging from two-to-five-bedrooms. The proposals also feature 32% affordable housing provision with Spitfire delivering over £1.8m of contributions to support community infrastructure.

Each home will complement the local vernacular of the surrounding area, presenting a mix of red brickwork and chalky white render. With sustainability at the core of what Spitfire does, all homes will also be designed to be highly energy efficient with a range of future-proofing features and technologies, including solar photovoltaic (PV) panels , air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating.

Although this marks Spitfire's debut collection in Coventry, the homebuilder has a strong reputation established across the region, having previously delivered a string of successful developments across Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “Our new collection on Cromwell Lane represents Spitfire Homes’ first entry into the Coventry market. As one of the Midlands leading homebuilders, we are excited by the opportunity to deliver our award-winning, sustainable, design-led homes in this location.

“We have already started the initial work on site, with plans to deliver a diverse mix of two-to five-bedroom homes which will cater for a range of lifestyles from first-time buyers through to downsizers, and everything in between. At Spitfire we understand the demand for stylish and sustainable homes and this new scheme removes the need to choose between quality and convenience. The location of the site offers an appealing semi-rural location without compromising on connectivity.

“We look forward to being involved in creating this new community and delivering properties that our customers can be proud to call home.”

Located on the western side of Coventry, near Burton Green, the statement new address boasts a range of amenities, excellent employment opportunities and strong transport links. By road, the collection is easily accessible via the M42 and M6, and the homes will also benefit from rail connections from Coventry and Tile Hill train stations, providing direct routes to both Birmingham and London.

For more information on Spitfire Homes, please visit https://spitfirehomes.co.uk/