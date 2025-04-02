Spring into action: Barnsdale’s April Gardening Guide

Mulching roses at Barnsdale Gardens

At last, April is here and it feels as if we have finally left winter behind! It's full steam ahead for the Barnsdale Gardens as they prepare their 38 individually designed gardens in Rutland for the busy season ahead! Why not take a leaf out of their gardening book and see which tips below could be handy for your own garden!

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulching Roses

With the temperatures rising and roses well-fed, now’s the perfect time to mulch around them. Adding mulch to warm soil helps lock in moisture, keeping roses happy and healthy. At Barnsdale they like to use either homemade garden compost or well-rotted farmyard manure—both work wonders!

Trimming Cornus

If you’ve got a Cornus sanguinea ‘Midwinter Fire’ or the smaller ‘Anny’s Winter Orange’, now’s the time for a little trim. Unlike other Cornus varieties that get cut right down, these need a framework to develop. Just snip back the smaller side shoots to 1-2 buds from the main structure. This way, you’ll get the best stem colours next winter!

Watering Newly Divided Snowdrops

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the very dry March we have just experienced and the prospect of this continuing into this month the ground will be drier than it would normally be at this time of year. Therefore, if you’ve recently divided your snowdrops, keep an eye on them and give them a deep soak when needed. They don’t like drying out, so aim for moist (not waterlogged) soil.

Feeding Wisteria

Wisteria are hungry plants, and they need a good feed once a year. Since the team work organically, they use pelleted chicken manure, but Growmore or a rose fertiliser works just as well. Just sprinkle it around the base where the roots are, and they’ll reward you with lush growth and blooms!

Mulching Perennials

With spring and summer perennials popping up earlier than expected, it’s time to get mulching! Whether you use compost, bark, or shredded plant material, mulch does double duty—it keeps weeds down and locks in moisture. If you’re mulching to stop weeds, aim for a layer about 2-3 inches (5-8 cm) thick.

By taking care of these tasks now, you'll create a thriving garden that flourishes all year long. Happy gardening!

There's plenty to see and do all year round at Barnsdale Gardens!