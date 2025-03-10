Stamp Duty changes: Property expert shares all you need to know
Mishantha Liyanage, the founder of the Mistoria Group, said both buyers and sellers must "act quickly and strategically" ahead of April 1. That’s because, after that date, the zero rate threshold for standard residential purchases will decrease from £250,000 to £125,000, while tax will apply at 2% for properties over £125,000, increasing in bands for higher property values.
Mish Liyanage, the founder of the Mistoria Group, said: “With the Stamp Duty deadline fast approaching, both buyers and sellers are racing to complete their transactions in time to benefit from potential savings."
Delays in the property market can be frustrating and costly, but with the right approach, you can fast-track your sale or purchase. Here, Mr Liyanage, founder of the Mistoria Group offers five essential tips for buyers and five for sellers to help navigate the process efficiently.
He added: Speeding up the property sale process requires proactive planning and efficient decision-making from both buyers and sellers.
“By following these tips, you can improve your chances of meeting the Stamp Duty deadline and securing a smooth transaction. Whether you are purchasing your dream home or selling your property, acting quickly and strategically is key to success.”
Five tips for buyers
Get your finances in order early
Before you start house hunting, ensure you have a mortgage agreement in principle, proof of funds for your deposit, and all necessary financial documents ready. This will make you a more attractive buyer and prevent delays once you make an offer.
Work with an experienced conveyancer
Choose a conveyancer or solicitor with a track record of handling quick transactions. Ask them about their average processing times and ensure they are proactive in chasing up required documents and communications.
Be prepared to move quickly
When you find a property you like, be ready to make an offer and act decisively. Have your paperwork in place, respond promptly to queries, and avoid unnecessary negotiations that could slow the process down.
Book surveys and valuations soon
One of the biggest hold-ups in property purchases is waiting for surveys and valuations. Book these as soon as possible to identify any issues early and keep the sale on track.
Consider chain-free properties
Buying a property with no upward chain can significantly reduce delays. If possible, look for new-build homes, vacant properties, or sellers who are not reliant on completing another purchase.
Five Tips for Sellers
Set a competitive asking price
Pricing your property correctly from the outset can attract more interest and lead to quicker offers. Overpricing can deter buyers, while underpricing may result in offers below market value. Research local market trends and consider a valuation from an experienced estate agent.
Prepare your property for sale
First impressions matter. Ensure your home is well-presented, decluttered, and any minor repairs are completed. High-quality photos and a well-written listing can also increase interest and speed up the sale process.
Have all legal documents ready
Work with your solicitor early to gather necessary paperwork such as title deeds, warranties, and planning permissions. Having these ready can prevent legal delays once an offer is accepted.
Be flexible with viewings
Allowing potential buyers to view your property at various times, including evenings and weekends, increases your chances of receiving offers quickly. The more accessible your home is, the faster you may secure a buyer.
Consider a cash buyer or quick sale firm
If you're struggling to sell within the deadline, consider accepting an offer from a cash buyer or a quick-sale company. These buyers often bypass the mortgage process, significantly reducing the time to completion.