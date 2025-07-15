STIGA - All of a flutter for the Big Butterfly Count

The STIGA team is well known for their love of nature, they consider themselves to be “green-fingered engineers with the hearts of gardeners” and relish every chance they get to highlight the importance of wildlife in the garden.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Butterfly Count begins on Friday, 18th July 2025 and will run until Sunday, 10th August and many people have noticed more of our winged friends than usual this year. This could be becau

But this is no time to rest on our laurels, these beautiful insects still need our help, and there are many tips that are handy for ensuring that butterflies still come into your garden…not just this year, but every year!

1. Plant Nectar-Rich Flowers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STIGA hand tools

Butterflies rely on nectar for food, so fill your garden with a variety of blooming plants from spring through fall. Native plants are especially beneficial, as they're well-suited to local pollinators.

Top nectar plants include:

•Milkweed

•Echinacea

•Bee Balm

•Zinnias

•Butterfly Bush

•Black-eyed Susan

Tip: Plant each species in clusters — this makes it easier for butterflies to find them.

2. Add Host Plants for Caterpillars

Butterflies lay their eggs on specific "host" plants, which serve as food for emerging caterpillars.

Examples of host plants:

•Bird’s-foot Trefoil

•Nasturtium

•Red Clover

•Honesty

•Marjoram

•Garlic Mustard

•Foxglove

•Lady’s Smock

3. Provide Sun and Shelter

Butterflies are cold-blooded and need warmth to stay active.

To create a butterfly-friendly environment:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Place flat stones or tiles where butterflies can bask in the sun.

•Use shrubs, fences, or garden structures to shield the area from wind.

•Avoid heavily shaded spots — butterflies prefer sunny, sheltered locations.

4. Offer Water and Essential Minerals

Butterflies engage in “puddling,” where they drink from moist areas to absorb minerals.

•Create a simple puddling station:

•Use a shallow dish filled with water, damp sand, or mud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Add a pinch of salt or a bit of compost to enrich the mix and attract more butterflies.

STIGA have a whole host of new manual hand tools which can help with planting your butterfly-friendly blooms. Their Hand Trowel, is the perfect tool for planting, repotting, or preparing soil. Whilst the STIGA Hand Grubber, offers efficient weed removal and gentle soil aeration.

You can see the whole range of hand tools and other products at www.stiga.com/uk/