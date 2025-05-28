STIGA - National Children’s Gardening Week 24 May – 1 June 2025
Learning about nature this way sticks with kids far longer than any textbook—and who knows? You might just be nurturing the next Alan Titchmarsh or Guinness World Record grower Kevin Fortey himself! Speaking of which...
Grow Your Own Giant Sunflower with Kevin Fortey!
Ready to create a garden showstopper (or even a record-breaker)? Kevin Fortey, of Giant Veg, expert grower and holder of multiple world records, shares his top tips for growing a sunflower so big, it’ll have the neighbours peeking over the fence in amazement!
Kevin's Top Tips for Giant Sunflowers
Start with the Right Seed
Choose a giant variety. The genetics matter when aiming for maximum size and seed density.
Pick a Sunny, Sheltered Spot
Sunflowers thrive in full sun (6–8 hours daily) and benefit from wind protection—ideally near a south-facing wall or fence.
Ground or Pot?
Both work! In containers, use several bags of Peat Free Compost for strong root development and moisture control.
Sow Indoors Early
There's still time to start. Start off in 4-inch pots. Transplant before the roots circle the base of the pot.
Prepare and Mulch the Soil
Dig deep and enrich with manure. Mulch around the base of the sunflower to retain moisture and feed steadily.
Water & Feed Regularly
Water deeply, especially when the flower bud forms. Add a high-potassium feed and continue mulching to boost flower size.
Support and Prune
Stake early and if your sunflower shows any side shoots , remove these to focus energy into one huge flower head.
Pollinate and Protect
Encourage bees into your garden who will help to pollinate the head to create your own seeds for growing next year. Remember to support the heavy head as it matures to prevent snapping.
Harvest and Share
When seeds mature and the back of the head turns yellow-brown, harvest and weigh!
So grab your gardening gloves, rally the kids, and let the sunflower showdown begin!
Who knows—you could be raising the next record-breaking grower!
