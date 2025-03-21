Stop ants from invading your home with 8p hack says expert

Ants are going to take over many UK homes this spring

As the warmer months approach, ants are set to take over homes across the country. These tiny invaders are notorious for marching into our homes and setting up camp in our kitchens, pantries and bathrooms.

A lack of preparation and ignoring those early warning signs can quickly escalate into a full-blown infestation, and professional pest services can be costly - setting you back £165 for an initial visit and around £60 per additional visit.

But before you reach for expensive, chemical insecticides or call in pest control, experts are urging Brits to try a household essential that costs just 8p a piece! (A box of 20 will set you back only £1.50).

According to Chris Hutton, storage expert and owner of Adams Self Store, this common household item can effectively deter ants: peppermint tea bags.

“Most people don’t realise the power of natural deterr-ants when it comes to pest control” says Hutton. “Ants hate the smell of peppermint, as it distrupts their sense of smell and makes it almost impossible for them to locate food sources. It masks their pheromone communication, signaling that your home is unsuitable for them to enter”

Why peppermint tea bags?

“Ants emerge from their winter hibernation in March as the temperatures are rising; they’re hungry and on the hunt for food. This leads them straight to our homes, where they can find crumbs, spills and tempting leftovers.”

Here’s how to use peppermint tea bags to keep ants at bay:

Simply place the unused teabags near cracks and doorways where ants are likely to enter your home, underneath or behind appliances, as well as inside pantry cabinets or near food storage areas. Remember, it only takes one ant to discover a food source and leave a pheromone trail, inviting hundreds or even thousands of its friends to join the feast.

Other methods to keep ants away:

Maintain cleanliness - Keep your kitchen clean, wipe down surfaces regularly, store food in airtight containers and keep food waste to a minimum.

Reduce clutter - One of the best ways to deter ants is to minimise clutter. Keep your excess belongings in clean, dry units as this can eliminate hiding spots and food sources.

Seal entry points - Check your windows and doors, even small openings can be an open invitation for ants. Sealing these entry points is crucial for preventing an infestation. Caulk is a budget-friendly and effective solution for sealing those gaps.