Summer heat brings hidden danger as Legionella threat grows across the UK

Expert warns of heightened Legionella risk during summer months.

As the UK heads into the warmer summer months, leading Legionella authority Hydrohawk is reminding British consumers that as the weather heats up, so too does the risk of Legionnaires’ disease.

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially fatal lung infection caused by inhaling droplets of water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. The bacteria can be found in a wide range of man-made water systems, including taps, showers, air conditioning units, spa pools and hot tubs, as well as in common gardening equipment such as sprinklers, hosepipes, decorative fountains, and water features.

While Legionella can exist throughout the entire year, the bacteria thrive in water temperatures between 20°C and 45°C. This makes the summer months a particularly high-risk period, especially when combined with stagnant water in systems that have not been used regularly - such as hot tubs, spa pools, and holiday homes.

By current estimates, there are between 4,000–6,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the UK annually, with a mortality rate of 7–12%. However, experts warn that this number may rise due to the effects of climate change, with warmer temperatures creating ideal breeding conditions for Legionella bacteria.

In light of this, Hydrohawk is urging Brits to take extra care to safeguard against this growing risk this summer.

Greg Rankin, CEO at Hydrohawk, comments: “With summer now in full swing, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of barbecues, holidays, and evenings outdoors. However, behind the scenes, Legionella remains a silent yet serious threat - especially in warm, stagnant water systems, such as unused hot tubs or spa pools. As climate change continues to create ideal conditions for this bacterium to thrive, raising awareness and taking preventative steps has never been more critical.”

Over the past two decades, reported cases of Legionnaires' disease have been increasing around the world. In 2021, the EU/EEA had the highest annual notification rate of Legionnaires' disease to date, with 2.4 cases per 100,000 people. Conversely, Legionella cases are rising in the UK, with 604 reported in 2023.

Greg adds: “As part of this, quick and easy Legionella tests empower individuals to detect potential risks early, helping to protect themselves from what is unfortunately becoming an escalating public health concern."

To help safeguard against the growing Legionella risk, Hydrohawk recommends the following safety measures:

Flush unused taps and showers - If a tap or shower hasn’t been used in over a week, such as a guest room or outbuilding, run it for at least five minutes and on as hot as possible (while avoiding scalding). Open windows and doors and leave the room if possible while flushing to let any water droplets disperse.

Run hosepipes and sprinklers before first use - Before using a hosepipe, sprinkler, or pressure washer for the first time this summer, let the water run through for at least five minutes. This helps flush out any bacteria that may have built up in warm, stagnant water. Ensure you wear a face covering throughout to avoid inhaling any airborne water droplets that may contain harmful bacteria.

Clean hot tubs regularly - If you have a hot tub or spa pool, clean and disinfect them often, especially after periods of non-use. Always follow the manufacturer's maintenance guidance and consider using a professional cleaning service. The same too goes for any decorative fountains or water features you may have in your garden.

Test to protect - ensuring water facilities are free from dangerous levels of Legionella pneumophila by testing water outlets using a rapid Hydrohawk testing solution is the best way to make sure anyone using those facilities are better protected.

Call in a professional – if in doubt, it is always worth calling in a professional to have your water systems professionally assessed, particularly in rented or commercial properties

