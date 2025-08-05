Summer ‘staycation’ settings available at Cheshire developments

DWNW - 004 - A typical garden in a home at Kings Park in Macclesfield

Following a boom in popularity over recent years, David Wilson Homes has new properties available in Macclesfield, ready to offer the ideal setting for a ‘staycation’ for new residents.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead of expensive travel abroad, residents throughout the UK have grown to love their local area and are spending more time exploring and experiencing what the country has to offer.

According to Consumer Intelligence, in a poll taken during the 2024 summer holidays, 52% of British people decided to take a vacation in the UK, rather than travel abroad to Europe and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For some, the sheer convenience of a staycation is simply too hard to ignore, especially with no long-haul flights or extreme travel times to deal with.

DWNW - A kitchen dining room in a Bayswater Style Home

A David Wilson home has much to offer house hunters due to the flexibility of the available rooms and the wealth of local amenities and attractions to indulge in, and can serve either as a base or the holiday itself.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “With some lovely, scenic locations in the UK, it’s easy to see why people are eager to explore their surroundings and make the most of what their local communities have to offer.

“Our properties at Kings Park are ideal for anyone who wants to explore the local area and make a holiday from the comfort of their home. We invite interested home buyers and investors to visit the development and find out more about how to get the most out of the Cheshire lifestyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is especially true for residents in Macclesfield, who have a plethora of local amenities to enjoy, whilst they can also make the most of a stunning new home available at the nearby Kings Park development.

DWNW - 003 - Street view of homes at Kings Park in Macclesfield

It takes less than 10 minutes from the development to walk into the centre of Macclesfield. Residents can take advantage of all that the Market Town has to offer. This includes exploring the Silk Museum, housed in a 19th-century art school, getting a drink at the highly rated local pub, The Castle, or catching a show at the Cinemac Cinema.

For a fun activity, residents need look no further than The Viking Axe, the highly praised axe-throwing centre that exists in the heart of Macclesfield. Those looking to explore the outside will enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of West Park, with a playground, café, ornamental gardens and even a skate park.

For buyers looking for investment opportunities, properties in Macclesfield would have huge appeal due to the short-term holiday letting opportunities for those looking to visit the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buy-to-let properties serving as holiday homes remain incredibly popular and worthwhile for investors, partly thanks to staycations being more attractive for holidaymakers.

For those looking to keep the fun closer to home instead, David Wilson Homes developments have an available collection of three and four-bedroom homes that are ideal for whatever needs that residents would have.

For example, the Greenwood style home, available at the development, is so customisable that David Wilson Homes has created an interactive dolls house to give their buyers inspiration on how best to customise it for their individual needs.

These customisations include the customer's own games room, gym, music room, painting room, nursery, yoga studio, and much more.