'Super romantic' home for sale: Family property has two toilets in bathroom

A family home up for sale has been crowned 'super romantic' thanks to having two loos NEXT TO EACH OTHER - allowing couples to do their business together.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Prospective buyers were shocked to spot two toilets just inches apart from one another in the main bathroom of the five-bedroom property located in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

Estate agent photos show the main bathroom features a bath, shower, sink unit and two toilets.

While some house hunters thought the two bogs side-by-side was 'romantic', others were less than convinced by the unique feature.

Some even joked the extra toilet was inserted to accommodate a book worm in the family as an array of paperbacks feature on a shelf behind the loos.

The property was listed on Rightmove by Miller Evans Estate Agents for £399,995 and is advertised as a 'spacious semi-detached family house with versatile accommodation'.

Will Miller, an associate at Miller Evans Estate Agents, suggested the 'unique' feature was a hangover from when the property was a pub.

Will said: "The property used to be a pub so I can only imagine that it used to be two toilet stalls and they had taken them out but kept the toilets there.

"That's an absolute guess but I can't say that I've ever come across this before.

"It's definitely unique. Everyone is different. At the end of the day, you get comfortable in a relationship and it's probably not that weird at a point.

"It's just very unique but everyone loves unique nowadays. It's 2025 and unique is good."

On social media, users were quick to comment on the placing of the two toilets in the upstairs bathroom.

One user said: "Super romantic."

Another added: "Looks like someone reads on the toilet…resulting in spending too long on there…hence the second toilet."

A third commented: "Two toilets and then a tiny basin squeezed in between a toilet and shower."