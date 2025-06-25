Swayed by the season? Homes with certain features can achieve a price boost of over £20,000 if sold at the right time of the year

Zoopla

The price of a home can fluctuate significantly at different times of the year based on the features it has, according to new data from UK estate agents as part of a study by Zoopla, one of the UK’s leading property websites. Not only can sellers make tens of thousands more by selling at the right time - buyers might also be able save a sizable amount by purchasing a home with certain features ‘out of season’.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study - based on recommended asking prices from over 100 UK estate agents - asked how much they would market homes with certain features for in the summer months (May-August) versus other times of the year. The experts based their valuations on a three bed property - which in the UK currently has a median asking price of £324,000.

Swimming pools reign supreme in summer

The analysis shows that a south facing or sunny garden on average adds 1.8 per cent to a home’s value in summer. Based on the average price of a three-bed home in the UK, this is an extra £5,832. Even a balcony adds £4,018 (1.24 per cent) to a home’s value if sold in summer vs other seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoopla

Other features that make a big difference during the summer months are swimming pools and hot tubs. Those lucky enough to have a pool could expect to achieve an additional £5,897 if selling in summer (1.82 per cent), while a hot tub would add about £2,819 (0.87 per cent).

Air conditioning is also in high demand. Estate agents would expect a home which has this to achieve £4,925 more if sold in summer (1.52 per cent). This means that a home with a range of sought-after outdoor features like a nice garden, swimming pool, outdoor entertainment space and air conditioning [such as the home pictured] would be worth around £22,000 more if sold during the summer months.

The winter warmers that add value when the temperature drops

However, many features also add value in winter. For example, a cosy, traditional, wood-burning fireplace adds £4,568 if sold in winter (1.41 per cent). And an Aga-style range cooker on average adds £3,337 or 1.03 per cent. Meanwhile, a home with underfloor heating would command an additional £3,985 (1.23 per cent) and good energy efficiency measures add £3,402 (1.05 per cent).

Are homebuyers also swayed by the seasons?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These higher prices are fueled by homebuyers being willing to pay more if certain features are ‘in season’. Additional findings from a survey of 1,000 homeowners shows that nearly half (48 per cent) would be prepared to pay more for a swimming pool if they were buying a home in the summer months and 49 per cent would be persuaded to part with more cash for a home with a nice garden. Meanwhile a similar number (49 per cent) would be prepared to pay extra for a house with air conditioning.

Likewise in winter, 38 per cent say they would be prepared to pay more for a home with a traditional fireplace, 41 per cent would pay more for a home with good energy efficiency and 26 per cent would pay more for an Aga-style range cooker.

Amongst home-buyers who purchased their own home during spring or summer, two thirds (65 per cent) say they feel that in hindsight, they were particularly drawn to certain features of the home. Likewise, 47 per cent of those who purchase a home during winter say certain wintry features played a factor.

Of those who say they were drawn to certain features due to the time of the year, the vast majority (85 per cent) say they feel they paid more for the home as a result - for example, because the home was in more demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, nearly half of all homebuyers (47 per cent) paid more due to the time of year they purchased their home - estimating the extra spend to be £27,000 on average. However, many hope to reap the rewards in the future, with 71 per cent of all homebuyers believing their home would be more desirable if they listed it at the right time of the year.

The estate agents were asked to think of a very specific example - the beautiful, wintry cottage from the hit Christmas film ‘The Holiday’. If sold during perfect conditions - snow on the roof and the fireplace roaring - estate agents would expect to sell it for a huge £29,853 more in winter vs summer.

Daniel Copley, Consumer Expert at Zoopla, says: “The research clearly demonstrates that homebuyers are swayed by the season, and in some cases, certain features can help sellers achieve more for their home. It was fascinating to work with estate agents across the country to, for the first time, put a hard figure on the amounts these features add.

“While it is human nature to be drawn to features like a stunning garden, or cool pool in summer, or underfloor heating during winter, homebuyers should bear in mind that they will also face ongoing running costs for these items, especially with regards to energy usage. Buyers should therefore factor this into their budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All homes differ, so sellers should get bespoke advice from an estate agent, who will be able to advise if their home might be more desirable and command a higher asking price during summer.

Zoopla has a range of smart tags to help home hunters search more quickly for the home that has the features they are looking for.”

Claire Carter, Country House Associate Director at John D Wood & Co. “The country house market has always had a natural rhythm with the seasons - not just in terms of features, but location too. Coastal homes in particular look their best when the sun is shining and the same goes for swimming pools and tennis courts. It’s not necessarily the case that features add value, but they become more emotionally compelling - a roaring fire on a cold winter’s day or a glorious garden in summer can absolutely tip a buyer’s decision.

“The time of year matters hugely for presentation, for example, a house photographed in January looks completely different by May. When selling in winter, I always encourage my clients to light the fire and turn on the underfloor heating because nobody wants to feel chilly on a viewing. During summer, it is all about showing the house in its element with blooming gardens, blue skies, and sun-dappled terraces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also seeing growing demand for natural swimming ponds or lakes, which tend to hold their appeal year-round. Buyers are increasingly aware of the health benefits - they’re better for the environment, chemical-free, and fit more naturally with the landscape. Unlike a traditional pool, which feels seasonal, a well-designed swimming lake can feel like part of the countryside, being usable in summer and beautiful even in winter. Ultimately, selling a country house is about capturing the imagination of buyers and helping them to imagine their life there, whatever the season.”