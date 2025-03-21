Switched on? “How to change a lightbulb” and 10 other electrical questions baffling Brits

Electrical tasks baffling Brits

February to June is homebuyer’s season and many movers will be finding their way around a new property in the coming months – including the electrics. But how knowledgeable are Brits about their home electrics and electrical safety?

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research by NICEIC – the UK’s leading certification body for the electrical industry – reveals the most-Googled questions, covering smart meters, socket-outlets, consumer units, fuse boxes and even lightbulbs (lamps).

While some home electrical systems can be very complicated to understand, it seems some of the simplest are baffling Brits the most. Others could be attempting dangerous jobs only registered electricians should do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How to read a smart meter” is the most-asked question from those studied, with an average of nearly 107K searches a month. It’s clear that many homeowners (and renters) are still unsure how to correctly track their electricity usage and avoid overspending – which is particularly worrying given the ongoing energy crisis.

What’s more, “what is a smart meter?” is searched another 17.5K times a month on average, indicating that many don’t understand what a smart meter is or what they do. At a time when every penny counts, the knowledge gap could be costing the public unnecessarily.

Smart meters provide real-time insights into energy consumption, helping households identify areas where they can cut back and potentially switch to more cost-effective tariffs.

The government hopes that by the end of 2025, at least 74.5 percent of homes will be fitted with a smart meter and with the looming RTS switch off in June this year, Brits will need to be switched on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second most-Googled electrical question is (surprisingly) “how to change a lightbulb” – searched nearly 60K times a month on average. This is one of the only electrical jobs that can often be done safely without professional help (unless, for example the light fitting has an inbuilt lamp that cannot be changed by the user). It is essential to unplug or switch the light off before changing the bulb, ensuring the replacement is the right size, shape and wattage for the fixture.

Ranking third are searches related to “electricity tripping” – over 50K queries per month. Additionally, “why is my appliance tripping my electricity?” is Googled nearly 11K times a month, suggesting that electrical faults are a common issue in homes across the UK.

A single instance of electricity tripping may be caused by an overloaded socket-outlet which is an unsafe practice that should be avoided. However, frequent tripping can indicate more serious underlying issues such as faulty wiring, water ingress, or malfunctioning appliances. Attempting to diagnose and fix these problems without professional expertise is extremely dangerous.

The data also reveals a concerning trend –many homeowners appear to be considering DIY electrical work that could be dangerous or even life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Searches for “how to change a light fitting”, “how to change a socket” and “how to replace a fuse box/consumer unit” collectively exceed 125K per month, highlighting the risks of unqualified individuals attempting complex and potentially hazardous electrical tasks.

The findings support a recent NICEIC survey, which revealed a third of Brits would attempt DIY home electrics despite 87% acknowledging that electrical work should be left to a registered electrician.

Paul Collins, Technical Director at the NICEIC commented on the findings:

“While replacing a lightbulb (lamp) might be a simple household task in some cases, attempting any other electrical work can lead to serious hazards, including electric shocks, fires, and non-compliance with UK regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What may seem like a short-term cost-saving measure could ultimately put lives at risk, invalidate home insurance, and even impact your property's resale value. DIY gone wrong is also very expensive to put right by a professional.

“When it comes to electrical work, safety must always come first. The best way to protect your home and loved ones is to leave electrical tasks to a NICEIC- registered electrician.”

For more information, visit:

niceic.com/find-a-tradesperson/ to find a local NICEIC-certified business

The advice provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional guidance. Homeowners and renters are strongly advised to seek the assistance of registered electricians for any repairs, inspections or other actions involving general repairs and electrical system repairs.