Take a look inside £1million home with a taste of the good life

Kings Gate Development

Family-run businesses PJ Livesey and Arighi Bianchi have formed the perfect partnership to add even more sparkle to a £1million property at the King’s Gate development in Macclesfield, to give visitors and would-be residents a real taste of the good life.

Specialist heritage developer, PJ Livesey has more than 40 years’ experience of successfully restoring heritage properties like the former King’s School in Macclesfield, to create bespoke, luxury conversions, alongside innovative, low carbon newly built homes.

Established in 1854 and located in the centre of Macclesfield, Arighi Bianchi is widely regarded as the North West’s premier interiors shopping destination, celebrated for its extensive range of luxury furniture brands, high quality home accessories and exceptional customer service.

Kings Gate Development

The partnership came about earlier this month when the developer was fitting out the former library at King’s Gate, transforming it into a stunning £1million property.

“We wanted to do something completely different with The Alexander”, said Kathryn Mitchelhill, head of interior design at PJ Livesey. “The upper floor especially lends itself to boutique style living and we wanted to provide the wow factor for guests as they ascended the staircase into the space.

“When it came to dressing the rooms, Macclesfield-based Arighi Bianchi was top of our list of course, to join us in what has become an amazing collaboration. Not only would we be working with a business that we have many synergies with, but they are obviously local to King’s Gate and the furniture and set pieces are just breathtaking.”

Wasting no time as The Alexander neared completion, Nick Bianchi joined Kathryn and the team on site to take a look around, and within a week, Arighi Bianchi helped transform the four-bed showcase home with their bespoke furniture and signature pieces.

Kings Gate Development

Nick Bianchi said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with PJ Livesey on this stunning show home project. The finished property beautifully highlights the breadth of our product collections, from contemporary sofas to exquisite lighting, all brought together with interior styling that truly transforms a house into a home. We hope visitors find the décor as inspiring as we found the process of bringing it to life.”

The teams have released some brand new images of the newly dressed Alexander this week and are planning to reveal more at an exclusive champagne reception and preview event on Saturday 1st February.

Guests will be given an exclusive tour around the luxury conversion, including the quirky winter garden and spacious 1st floor living space – with all original features retained and restored to their former glory. They can also enjoy glass of bubbly and a selection of bakes and cakes provided by local bakery, café and bar, All Things Nice.

To celebrate the launch, every guest will be entered into a competition to win a VIP shopping experience at Arighi Bianchi, which includes a dedicated personal shopper and a complimentary lunch for two at Café AB. A £500 voucher will also be thrown in to spend in store. To attend the event and enter the competition, an email should be sent to [email protected] and guests must bring their event flyer on the day.

Kings Gate Development

Georgina Lynch, managing director at PJ Livesey, said: “This is a wonderful partnership. As two well established, local family businesses, coming together on this £1million project felt like a perfect match from the beginning. Huge thanks to everyone in the team for curating such a fabulous collection and to everyone who’s helped along the way to make it happen.”

The Alexander forms part of a collection of 81 converted and newly built homes. The Grade II listed Main School building is currently being restored into 36 elegant heritage homes, expected to be completed next year. The final set of homes at West Gate have only just been revealed and form a mix of eco-friendly mews-style homes and apartments.