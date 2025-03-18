Tea stains vanish for just 16p with this simple lemon and salt hack

Stained mug

There’s nothing worse than settling down for a comforting cup of tea or coffee only to be met with the sight of stubborn brown stains clinging to your favourite mug.

No matter how often you wash it, those tannin marks from countless brews refuse to budge.

Tannins are natural compounds in tea and coffee that adhere to ceramic surfaces, creating unsightly stains over time.

If left unchecked, these stains can even trap bacteria, making it more important than ever to keep your mugs fresh.

With the unforgiving cold weather encouraging even more hot drinks over the winter, now may be the perfect time to tackle those stains.

Thankfully, the team a t Lottomart has outlined a straightforward, natural solution that will aid you in doing so and will have your mugs looking pristine in just 10 minutes.

If you don’t have these common kitchen-found items already at home, you’ll need half a lemon, typically costing around 15p (based on a full lemon costing 30p at Tesco or Sainsbury’s).

For the salt, two teaspoons (about 10g) will suffice, costing approximately 1p (based on 750g of table salt priced at 65p at Sainsbury’s or Aldi).

Be sure to grab a sponge or cloth for a little scrub, too.

The total cost of this effective hack is just 16p, making it a budget-friendly solution for a cleaner mug!

To begin, cut a lemon in half and squeeze the juice directly into the stained mug.

Next, sprinkle two teaspoons of salt over the lemon juice and gently scrub the stained areas with a sponge or cloth, paying extra attention to stubborn spots and ensuring the affected areas are well-coated.

The natural acidity of the lemon helps break down the tannins causing the stains, while the salt’s mild abrasiveness lifts the marks without scratching your mug.

Afterwards, fill the remainder of the mug with hot water and allow the mixture to sit for 5-10 minutes, giving it time to work on tough stains.

Once the time is up, rinse your mug thoroughly to reveal a refreshed, gleaming cup.

A spokesperson for Lottomart added: “The combination of lemon juice and salt makes for an ideal stain remover.

“The method is chemical-free, cost-effective, and highly efficient - perfect for keeping your mugs in tip-top condition.”

Next time you spot those pesky stains, don’t fret. Reach for half a lemon and some salt; in minutes and with little effort, your mugs will look as good as new - ready for your next cuppa!