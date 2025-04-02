The charm of Crewe: Homebuilder showcases thriving development

DWNW - 002 DWNW_SydneyPlace_Crewe_Sign - A typical street scene at Sydney Place in Crewe

David Wilson Homes is showcasing what potential residents could gain with a fresh start at its Sydney Place development in Crewe.

The Sydney Road development has a range of three and four bedroom properties available and now is as good a time as any to experience living in the charming railway town.

Located just a short drive from the town centre, residents at Sydney Place can benefit from scenic walking routes and essential amenities on the doorstep including supermarkets, Grand Junction Retail Park, Bannatyne Health Club and a variety of bars and restaurants.

The high street includes several pubs, restaurants and shops to ensure all residents’ needs are met. Other facilities available nearby include Bradeley Hall Fishing Pool, Totally Aktive, and Crewe Green Sunflower Garden.

For those interested in the history of the town, Crewe Heritage Centre, Crewe War Memorial and Burma Star Island offer great days out to explore the local heritage in Crewe.

Crewe also provides opportunities for fun-packed family days out with adventures at Queens Park and Lakemore Farm Park for the entire family.

Anyone looking for a little retail therapy can enjoy convenient access to the town centre and convenient commuter routes to Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, Macclesfield and Liverpool.

For those taking public transport. Crewe Railway Station offers direct routes to Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Piccadilly, London Euston, Stafford and Chester.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “As a leading developer, we aim to build our homes in a beautiful setting that can benefit our customers as soon as they move in.

“The homes at Sydney Place are being built to meet the requirements of modern day living and, with the broad variety of properties available, we’re sure that there is something for everyone here.

“Our homes are suitable for a range of buyers, and with the offers in place, such as the Key Worker Deposit Contribution and Part Exchange schemes, a move to our Crewe development is easier than ever.”

A range of three and four bedroom homes are available at Sydney Place with prices starting from £299,999.

To find out more about the available properties, call the sales team on 0333 355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Cheshire.