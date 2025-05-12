The easy way to move to a new home in Congleton

The ease of living in a new build home in Congleton could start before moving day with help from Elan Homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder’s EasyMove scheme is living up to its name – helping sellers secure buyers quickly so that they can look to the future in a new home at Oak Grange in Congleton.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “Put simply, EasyMove is designed to make moving easy. That’s certainly been the case for our homeowners at Oak Grange – one set of customers secured a buyer for their old home in just two weeks and achieved £20,000 over the asking price, putting them in a prime position to reserve their new home and move as soon as the legalities were completed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current availability at Oak Grange includes a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, with prices from £279,995.

The kitchen in the Nairn show home at Oak Grange in Congleton

They offer an easy to manage, efficient to run, solution to modern living and include stylish kitchens, fitted with integrated appliances, sleek modern bathrooms and a host of energy efficient features designed to help the environment while keeping utility bills low.

“One of the advantages of selling and buying with EasyMove is that it doesn’t matter if you’re moving up the housing ladder or downsizing,” Marie added.

“We’ll value your home and instruct independent estate agents to market it for you. When you receive an acceptable offer, you can reserve your new Elan home. You’ll exchange contracts with your buyer and us simultaneously and we’ll even pay the agent’s fees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elan’s new homes in Congleton are being built less than 10 minutes’ drive from Congleton town centre, where there’s a choice of independent, high street names and other essentials including pharmacy and supermarkets.

A street scene of new homes at Oak Grange in Congleton

The homes are also in the catchment area for well-regarded schools and in a location with good commuter links via road or rail. The train station is around a 10-minute drive away, while Manchester Airport can be reached in around 30 minutes by car. The new Congleton Link Road offers easy access to the M6, with Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent, Northwich, Chester and Manchester all accessible by car in an hour or less.

Show homes at Oak Grange are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information about Elan’s new homes in Congleton visit the website.