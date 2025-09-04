The green living initiative redefining the new-build industry

Within the initiative, HarperCrewe has partnered with an array of eco innovators to bridge the gap between the industry’s conventional energy-efficient homes and the truly sustainable lifestyle HarperCrewe creates. With B-Corp names such as The Seep Company, recently awarded investment by Dragon Deborah Meaden; COAT Paints, the first climate-positive paint company; NEAT, the cleaning subscription service taking UK supermarkets by storm; and Pott Candles, the premium sustainable scent creator on board, HarperCrewe's new welcome gift is designed to enable a new, sustainable lifestyle.

Choosing to equip new homeowners with an arsenal of renowned environmentally friendly lifestyle products and exclusive discounts on partner brands, HarperCrewe is committed to guiding new homeowners on a journey towards conscious living that extends from build quality to lifestyle.

HarperCrewe is the founding housebuilder of the HarperCrewe Group, backed by US-based real-estate investor TPG Angelo Gordon and UK-based investor Ridgeback Group. It is committed to exceeding sustainable housebuilding standards in the UK through collaborative innovation and the quality building at its roots.

The first iteration of the I AM CREWE welcome gift has now been confirmed by HarperCrewe and launched at its new developments in Harlington, Creswell and Pershore this summer. Within the welcome gift, homeowners will receive recyclable cleaning tools by The Seep Company; non-toxic cleaning solutions by NEAT; bio-degradable tea bags by Bird & Blend; bamboo toilet rolls by Bumboo; silicone-free food covers by Moopops; and a hand-crafted diffuser by Pott Candles. Packaged with an I AM CREWE tote bag made from recycled plastic bottles, the welcome gift has been crafted to support a turning point for new homeowners and provide the means to the forward-thinking lifestyle the I AM CREWE initiative represents.

Alongside the welcome gift line up, new homeowners also receive exclusive I AM CREWE discounts to the brand group, a collective that includes the first ever climate positive paint company, COAT Paints. HarperCrewe recently partnered with COAT to decorate its newest showhome with a curated collection of non-toxic shades from the B-Corp manufacturer. Thanks to the I AM CREWE initiative, homeowners at selected new developments will now be able to access COAT’s assortment of shades at an exclusive HarperCrewe discount.*

Danielle Heard, Sales Director at HarperCrewe, said: “Coming from a larger housebuilder, I knew that HarperCrewe’s distinctively sustainable ethos required a completely unique approach that would disrupt the industry’s tendency to drag its heels. That is exactly what the I AM CREWE initiative has done, connecting like-minded people and businesses into a community striving for authentic and progressive change.

“We continually consider every element of our supply chain, and that spans from the materials we use when building our homes to the welcome gift waiting for new homeowners. That’s why people choose HarperCrewe, they come to us because they want to make sure they’re investing into the right people, who are always looking for ways to do better by the environment.”

Homeowners will recognise the brands included in the welcome gift from their visits to HarperCrewe’s showhomes across the country, where the housebuilder has put I AM CREWE partner products proudly on display. Bringing the collective to life, Danielle describes this choice as “a demonstration of how the I AM CREWE lifestyle reaches every corner of the home, from the paint on the walls, to the fibres in the bedrooms, to the liquids in the cleaning cupboard.”

Part of the initiative and providing an exclusive homeowner discount in HarperCrewe’s welcome pack is sustainable bedding brand DuvetHog. The 100% recycled bedding features throughout the developer’s showhomes, highlighting how conscious swaps can be made across all industries.

Phillippa Barraclough, DUVET HOG® Founder, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of the I AM CREWE initiative! We love that HarperCrewe aren’t just building homes – they’re creating communities where sustainability, well-being, and comfort go hand in hand. We’re proud to play a part in shaping a better way of living.”

Similarly, Seep Company founder Laura Harnett, whose no-waste cleaning products are also on display in HarperCrewe’s showhomes, said: “Seep’s mission to provide sustainable cleaning tools aligns perfectly with HarperCrewe’s ethos of creating well-designed, sustainable communities. We are thrilled to be in partnership with HarperCrewe and look forward to the year ahead in collaboration.”

HarperCrewe is set to bring 250 new sustainable homes to developments across the country in 2025, with a projected 500 homes estimated for 2026. As the I AM CREWE initiative continues to grow, the housebuilder welcomes further collaborations with similarly forward-thinking businesses and urges like-minded people to come forward and be part of the vision.

For more information about HarperCrewe and the I AM CREWE initiative, visit harpercrewe.com

*Purchasers can opt to use the discount provided by this partnership via an independent purchase from coatpaints.com.

