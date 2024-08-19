The most popular day to move house in 2024 is Friday, August 30

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three out of ten new home owners (29.5%) choose Friday to move in, followed by Saturday (15.7%) and Thursday (13.4%). Sunday is the least popular day to move - chosen by 5.1% of respondents.

Analysis of 630,000 removal quotes found that August was the popular month to move - chosen by 12% of respondents - followed by September (10.2%) and July (10.1%). February is the least popular month to move (just 6.2% move then).

However, there are drawbacks to moving on a Friday.

It is more expensive with removal firms, which often offer discounts for quieter days early in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Couple moving house

And if there is a hitch with the completion, a solicitor may not be able to resolve it over the weekend whereas they have more time to rectify things on a day earlier in the week.

Saturday is not classed as a business day by banks so money transfers can be impossible the day after if there are issues on a Friday.

Interiors expert and former estate agent Laura Rich from the online store Furniturebox said new home owners can add as much as £10,000 to the value of their new home in the first month without breaking the bank

She said that new occupants can transform the look and feel of a new property by decluttering combined with clever colour changes, revamps and the addition of ‘investment pieces’ of furniture such as a classic sofa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are Laura’s ten quick and easy tips for an instant home make-over and crucial buying hacks for new home owners

1 Add colour and new handles in the kitchen - the units in the kitchen may look a little dated and the handles come from another era. But completely replacing a kitchen can cost the earth - as much as £30,000 for high quality new units. A tired looking kitchen can be completely transformed with a fashionable new colour such as grey, navy blue or green instead of dated natural pine. New handles for the units can be bought for as little as £5 and give them a much more contemporary appearance.

2 Clean the carpets - it costs £4,000 to recarpet a new home but the carpets you have inherited may just need a spring clean. Get rid of those old coffee and wine stains and they will look great for a good few years. You don’t need to bring in a professional firm - a good carpet cleaner can be hired for as little as £15 for four hours.

3 Flout the grout - tatty tiles in kitchen and bathrooms can be transformed with an extra strong cleaner from a DIY store. Revamping the grouting around your tiles is as important as cleaning them, and can have a big impact. A clever trick is to invest in a £5 grout pen which can spruce up dull or yellowing grout and fresh-up the look of a bathroom, kitchen or toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Perform your own garden rescue - declutter the open spaces at the front and the back of the property. Shift the bins out of view - a bin store can make things look prettier - and take that tatty old trampoline or barbecue to the tip. Trim the bushes, mow the lawn and fill those beds with new plants.

5 Size everything up - if you are investing in new furniture the best deals are online. Don’t measure a space by eye because your eyes can be deceptive. It is always better to bring a tape measure to one of the last viewings before completion or moving into a rental - and figure out all those spaces accurately.

6 Don’t overfill - just because you have an empty space to fill doesn’t mean you have to cram every space. Prioritise by highlighting your must-have new ‘investment pieces’ such as a new sofa which can transform a new room.

7 Bed in for the long-term - a small single bed may be perfect for your seven-year-old but what happens a few years later when they are a boisterous teenager who wants to have friends round for a sleepover? If you have the room, better to invest in a bigger bed when they are younger and avoid the need to double buy when they get older and want to switch from a single to a double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 Get a little help from your friends - imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and if there is a look that a friend has that you love, don’t be afraid to adapt it to your own home. There may be a dining set or a coffee table they have that you know would look great in your home too. Chances are they have borrowed the idea from someone else anyway

9 Have fun - moving into a new home is undoubtedly stressful but it is also exciting. Making over your home is fun and extremely rewarding. Set yourself a timetable to do a new project each week and see how your new home shoots up in value and becomes a much nicer place to live at the same time.

10 Don’t panic - online store Furniturebox promises next day delivery virtually anywhere in the UK for orders placed by 8pm the previous day. So you can move in, get a feel for your new home and then order a new table or accessory such as mirror or rug with exact measurements so you can be sure that everything fits nicely - all to arrive the very next day.