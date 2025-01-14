The most popular home design trends for winter 2025, according to TikTok

Image of a candle.

A new study has revealed TikTok's most popular home design trends for winter 2025.

Home warranty experts at Cinch Home Services analysed data from TikTok’s creative centre under the ‘Home Improvement’ section. The study then obtained data from the last 120 days to establish which home design trends have the highest number of posts on the social media platform, which determined the final ranking.

The study found that candles are the most popular home design trend for winter, leading the ranking with over two million posts on TikTok. As the temperatures drop, candles become a sought-after trend. Their earthy tones and decorative holders complement any colour scheme, providing a cosy atmosphere for your home, which is why TikTok becomes obsessed with candles each year.

Bouquets are the second-most popular home design piece, with over one million posts on TikTok. A stylish bouquet, often bought from a local florist, finds its way into every aesthetic video uploaded to TikTok. When placed in an eye-catching vase, bouquets are a fantastic centerpiece for any room. Now that we’re in December, bouquets featuring a festive colour scheme of orange, reds, and greens will be in high demand.

#Modern is the third leading hashtag under TikTok’s home design section, with a total of 780,000 posts over the past four months. When it comes to home décor, the modern aesthetic focuses on minimalism and functionality - the direct antithesis of cluttered spaces and an overflowing trinket collection. While there has been an ongoing debate on TikTok about the appeal of modern versus contemporary design, it seems like the minimalist aesthetic will be all the rage over the next few months.

#PlantTok is TikTok's fourth-most prevalent home design trend, with over 579,000 posts in the past four months. Filling your home with plants is a fantastic way to connect with nature while brightening up your décor. In addition to improving the air quality of your home, indoor plants have an undeniable aesthetic quality, adding colour, texture, and life to a room. #PlantTok has become an incredibly popular subsection of TikTok, with each video amassing millions of likes and views.

Blankets have been named the fifth-most popular home design trend, amassing over 397,000 posts in the past four months. As the weather begins to cool, blankets are essential for providing both warmth and aesthetic value. Both faux fur and weighted blankets have been rising in popularity due to their luxurious comfort. Blankets that feature rich, warm colours will be in high demand over the cold months ahead.

Other popular home design trends on the app include #LuxuryLiving, with over 338,000 posts, and #ArtsandCrafts, with over 313,000 posts.

A spokesperson for Cinch Home Services commented: “Over the past few years, there has been a rise in home décor trends on TikTok over January as people become inspired to refresh and re-decorate their homes at the start of a new year.

"Winter home design trends on TikTok are all about creating cosy and inviting spaces that reflect the warmth and comfort of the season. We’re seeing many individuals incorporate rich and earthy tones into their homes’ colour schemes via bouquets, blankets, and candle holders.

“While January is an exciting month for home design, it’s important not to fall into any throwaway trends."

