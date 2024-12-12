The must-have colour experts say can transform your home in 2025

Madison and Mayfair.

The long-awaited colour of the year has been released by Pantone, meaning we can now prepare our homes for 2025 to be up to date with the most recent trends.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-awaited colour of the year has been released by Pantone, meaning we can now prepare our homes for 2025 to be up to date with the most recent trends.

The chosen colour is PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, an earthy, warm, soft and sophisticated neutral tone, with so many potential colour palettes to play with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025’s colour has been chosen with a desire to capture the essence of comfort, through a colour that is infused with richness and tones that correlate with chocolate and warm coffee.

It allows us to find solace through colour, and it’s also been chosen for its connections to nature, highlighting the importance of organic products and materials and how we must become more affiliated with the environment.

Kate Conrad, senior interior stylist at luxury homeware retailer Madison & Mayfair, shares her top tips on how to style your home with Pantone’s 2025 colour of the year, Mocha Mousse.

Use Mocha Mousse as a base colour

“The 2025 colour of the year is the perfect base colour for your home,” shares Conrad. “With its gentle, neutral tone, it unlocks a level of sophistication for a home interior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the colour palettes recommended by Pantone is ‘Relaxed Elegance’, which combines soft browns with gentle pinks and creams.

“If you want your home to feel like a relaxing sanctuary, then this palette is for you. Perfect for a bedroom, you can enjoy warm lighting and restful decor that prioritises a calming theme.”

Create a vibrant space

“Another option is to build on the earthy elegance of the Mocha Mousse colour and create a vibrant space with it.

“An alternative colour palette provided by Pantone is ‘Deliciousness’, which combines classic pinks with hot fuchsia pinks, along with burgundy and orange tones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is perfect if you’re looking to evoke brightness, warmth, and lively feelings from your space. Gently weave Mocha Mousse throughout, whether with large pieces like your furniture, or to tone down the brightness through smaller, more subtle pieces.”

Lean into minimalism

“With this chosen colour, you can really adopt a minimalist theme in your home, a very trending interior style.

“Having a neutral grey home is becoming dated, so the warmth of Mocha Mousse is perfect for enjoying a minimalist look without sacrificing how welcoming and cosy your home feels.

“If in 2025 you want to focus on having a clean, decluttered home, then adopting a minimalist theme is the ideal way to do this. Allow the soothing tones of Mocha Mousse to take centre stage in your home and choose more simplistic, reserved decor which can channel minimalist styles.”

Accessorise with Mocha Mousse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Changing your home’s entire colour palette is a large task, which is why accessories are all that you need to add a contemporary hue to your interior.

“The chosen colour allows for a rustic theme to emerge, perhaps with vases, table mats, ornaments, and baskets all in Mocha Mousse.

“I think that how you choose to place this colour throughout your home is a key factor in bringing your interior to life, so consider placement carefully. Don’t cluster all of these accessories together in one space, and instead subtly add them throughout the home for a more consistent theme.”