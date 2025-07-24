The new homes in Ilfracombe with coast and country views

The photographs were taken by local agents Webbers, who are working with Elan Homes to market properties at the aptly named Seascape development taking shape on land at The Shields.

They showcase the views from plot 7, a readymade two-bedroom detached Atherington style property.

Lee Hussell, director at Webbers, added: “The elevated position, on the sunny side of the valley offers outstanding far-reaching views over the town towards the countryside and out over the Bristol Channel and the Welsh coast beyond.”

Elan regional sales director Tracey Ball added: “We designed our new homes in Ilfracombe to maximise the potential of the hilltop location. For example, the Atherington has French doors both front and back, letting in lots of natural light and offering fantastic views.

"From the Juliet balcony off the open plan kitchen, dining and family room you can enjoy ever-changing views out to the Bristol Channel and distant Welsh coastline. The main bedroom offers direct access to the garden and offers views of the surrounding hills. While the pictures are stunning, the outlook is even better in real life.”

Priced from £279,995 including upgraded kitchen, with integrated dishwasher, fitted wardrobe to the main bedroom and turfed rear garden, equipped with exterior socket and tap, the Atherington is ready to move into.

Designed to maximise the potential of the space, it features an open plan layout with combined kitchen, dining area and living room at the front.

The two bedrooms are at the rear of the property, with one benefiting from direct access to the garden via French doors. There’s also a sleek modern bathroom.

The integral garage is at lower ground level.

Current prices at Seascape start from £249,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Georgeham, with a three-bedroom semi-detached Goodleigh available from £299,995.

Future releases will include four-bedroom homes set out over three floors.

For more information about Elan’s new homes in Ilfracombe see www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/seascape.

